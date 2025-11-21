Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Scott McTominay back

Mark Ogden explains why there's optimism around Manchester United's transfer strategy after turning down the chance to sign Chelsea's Roméo Lavia. (1:12)

Manchester United are considering a move to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford but could face competition from Arsenal, while Liverpool are interested in activating Antoine Semenyo's release clause in January. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Arsenal and Manchester United have sounded out a move for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, TEAMtalk reports. The former United player has enjoyed a career-best spell in Serie A since making his £25 million move last year, most notably winning the MVP award last season as his side lifted the Scudetto. The 28-year-old also scored a stunning overhead kick against Denmark earlier this week to help Scotland qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998. As such, the player is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, who would need to stump up at least £70m to secure his services next summer.

- Liverpool are "seriously interested" in Antoine Semenyo, whose £60m release clause becomes active in January, Fabrizio Romano reports. Bournemouth hope they can retain the winger until June, when his release clause drops to around £50m. However, the final decision is likely to be with Semenyo, who may well be the subject of several offers in January. Alongside Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who has nine goal involvements in 11 Premier League matches so far this season.

- Manchester United are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to The Times. United view the England international as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford next summer. Anderson has also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, despite recently being valued at around the £100m mark. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Forest this season, and has also established himself as a regular starter for England under manager Thomas Tuchel.

- Inter Milan are interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in January amid doubts over Yann Sommer's future at the club, according to Football Insider. The Argentina international was heavily linked with a transfer back in the summer, but a reported move to Manchester United ultimately failed to materialize. Villa are willing to sanction a midseason exit as long as a suitable replacement can be found.

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are concretely interested in Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, according to Sky Germany. The Belgian giants are holding out for a bid of around €25m, as De Cat is under contract until the summer of 2027. Bayer Leverkusen are also in the race to sign the youngster, who has played 14 times in the league this season for Anderlecht, scoring once. He is also a Belgium under-18 international with four caps to his name.

- Liverpool are battling to retain England youth winger Joshua Abe, with Arsenal and Chelsea both pursuing the 15-year-old. (Daily Mail)

- Real Madrid and Antonio Rüdiger remain open to extending his expiring contract beyond 2026. However, interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia "remains strong", while a return to the Premier League also cannot be ruled out. (Sky Germany)

- Harvey Elliott could be on the move in January, with clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A interested. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool but has played just 97 minutes of Premier League football for the club so far. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich have enquired about Nantes defender Tylel Tati, who has a €50m valuation. (Footmercato)

- Tottenham Hotspur have "zeroed in" on Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, who is viewed as the ideal profile of striker for manager Thomas Frank. (TEAMtalk)

- Sunderland have reopened talks to try to sign Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio in January. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace defender Chadi Riad could be set for a loan move in January as he looks to rebuild match fitness. (Sky Sports News)

- Crystal Palace want to cut short the loan of Getafe forward Christantus Uche. Uche, 22, joined the Eagles on a season-long loan but the Nigerian international has played only eight minutes in the Premier League this season. (Diario AS)