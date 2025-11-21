Jan Aage Fjortoft explains the hurdle Arsenal will have to overcome to win their first Champions League title. (1:22)

Paramount+ is set to be the home of Champions League matches in the UK from 2027 onwards after the U.S. streaming company won the broadcast rights for Europe's flagship club competition.

The deal will last for a four-year period up to 2031 after Paramount+ offered a more lucrative bid than the current arrangement which sees matches shown on TNT Sports.

During the new rights cycle, Amazon Prime will continue to have first pick of Tuesday night matches shown in the UK.

Paramount+ has won the rights for the Champions League in the UK. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

With the addition of a UK broadcast to its portfolio, Paramount has grown its presence in the Champions League. The streaming service already owns rights to the competition in the US, showing matches on its CBS channel.

It remains to be seen how fans can access matches in the UK. There is a subscription service through the Paramount+ website while viewers can also sign up through Sky or Amazon Prime.

Paramount also owns Channel 5.

In regards to the other UEFA club competitions, Sky has won the rights to broadcast the Europa and Conference League for a four-year span starting from the 2027/28 campaign.