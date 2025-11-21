Shaka Hislop looks ahead to Manchester City's trip to Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:06)

Former Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Fernandinho has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40.

Fernandinho, who has been a free agent since his contract with boyhood club Atlético Paranaense expired in December, revealed his decision after playing in a charity match on Thursday in Curitiba, Brazil.

"I'm already tired," he said

Fernandinho has retired aged 40. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

"I'm already exhausted from running for 30-something minutes today. Nothing in football motivates me anymore, I've already achieved great things in football. I enjoyed everything I could. Now, it's time to enjoy time with my family."

Fernandinho played 383 times for City and won 13 trophies, including five Premier League titles and six EFL Cups, before leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 to return to Atlético Paranaense.

He had previously achieved success at Shakhtar Donetsk, the club he joined in 2005 from Atlético Paranaense, and won six league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup.

An Under-20 World Cup winner with Brazil in 2003, Fernandinho went on to make 53 appearances for the senior national team and played in two World Cups. He also lifted the 2019 Copa America.