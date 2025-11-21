Pep Guardiola sends bullish title warning to Arsenal, Liverpool

Man City boss Pep Guardiola believes "the season starts now" as he prepares his team to travel to Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League. (2:42)

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players that "the season starts here" after the end of the final international break of the year.

The Premier League has been paused for internationals three times -- in September, October and November -- since the beginning of the campaign.

There isn't another break for national team fixtures until March and Guardiola has said this is when the season really starts as City look to chase down Arsenal at the top of the table.

"Now we really start the season," said Guardiola, who takes his team to Newcastle on Saturday.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says the season really starts now. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"There are two parts of the season. When the transfer window is over in the summer and after the international breaks are over. Now, the international breaks are done. It will be until March, see each other every three days.

"Now the real season starts. It's important to be there and arrive at the end of the season with the feeling we can fight."

City have lost just one of their last 35 league meetings with Newcastle, who have endured a tough start to the season.

Eddie Howe's side have won just three of their 11 Premier League games as they look to balance commitments at home with games in the Champions League.

- Ian Darke's Premier League stars: Haaland, Caicedo, Zubimendi

- Ederson reveals why he left Man City for Fenerbahce

- Reranking the MVP for each of the top Premier League clubs

Guardiola is set to be without Rodri at St James' Park as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

"Rodri is making good steps, it's almost three weeks since the last step back," said the City manager.

"He knows that he has to take the time to recover mentally and especially physically with the problems that he's had, to be consistent from now until the end."

Erling Haaland will return to action for City on Saturday after a successful international break during which he led Norway to their first World Cup qualification since 1998.

"He's breaking a lot of personal, individual records," said Guardiola.

"I'm happy for him and his national team. I read yesterday that many of the squad for Norway were not even born the last time Norway were in the World Cup.

"For the country, it's incredible. As a football player, a world class player, he deserves to play a World Cup. I'm so happy for him."