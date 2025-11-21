Sergio Ramos to extend Monterrey stay beyond 40th birthday

Open Extended Reactions

Sergio Ramos is set to stay at Monterrey. Getty

Monterrey are in talks to extend Sergio Ramos' contract which expires at the end of the year.

The veteran Spanish centre-back joined the Liga MX club in February and has scored two goals in 15 league appearances for the Mexican side.

Asked about the possibility that Ramos, who captains the team, will sign a contract extension, Monterrey president José Antonio Noriega told reporters: "Yes, of course, there are talks, that's normal.

"I wouldn't want to go into details because it distracts us from what's most important right now which is how the team is going to be, how to face a difficult rival as América is."

Monterrey are preparing for their Apertura quarterfinal first leg against América on Nov. 26.

Ramos, who will turn 40 on March 30, 2026, already expressed his desire to continue in Monterrey.

"It's true that my contract ends in December, but I hope we stay here because we are very happy and comfortable," Ramos said last month.

"Mexico is a country that treats me wonderfully and Rayados [Monterrey] is a club with a very interesting project."

A 2010 World Cup winner and two-time European Champion with Spain, Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid. He won four Champions Leagues and five LaLiga trophies at Madrid before leaving the club as a free agent in 2021.