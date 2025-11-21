Chelsea's Cole Palmer out vs. Burnley after freak injury at home

Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer will miss a huge week in Chelsea's season after suffering a fractured toe in an accident at home.

The 23-year-old was closing in on a return to action from a groin problem but has now been ruled out of the club's next three matches, starting with Saturday's Premier League trip to Burnley before a midweek Champions League visit of Barcelona and next Sunday's home clash with Arsenal.

Speaking on Friday morning, boss Enzo Maresca said: "He is not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure, Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately he had an accident at home two days ago and he hit his toe but it is nothing important. But for sure he is not back.

"It is fractured, yes. The only thing we know is he is not available for this week, next week. It can happen. I wake up many times during the night to go to the toilet, I hit my head, my leg, my everything so it can happen."

Cole Palmer's latest inury comes after he has missed two months of action with a groin issue. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Palmer has not played since been substituted in September's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United but had been nearing a comeback prior to this latest setback.

"It was very close [to Palmer returning]," Maresca continued.

"He was back with us almost with the groin and it was very good news. And then again he had this small problem and hopefully he has nothing important."

- Burnley vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch

- AFCON 2025: How many Chelsea players are going?

- Re-ranked: Who is the MVP for each top Premier League club?

Chelsea have only lost twice in all competitions since Palmer's last outing, climbing to third in the table but Maresca rejected any suggestion the Blues were improved without their star playmaker.

"The teammates are better players with Cole playing," he said. "I feel much better when Cole is inside the pitch and we all want Cole inside the pitch.

"At the same time, when Cole is not on the pitch, we need to find solutions. The team is doing very well, also I think for any manager it is nice when you miss a player but the team still plays as we want to play. But again, we are a better team with Cole."

Maresca confirmed Benoît Badiashile (muscular problem), Enzo Fernández (knee) and Pedro Neto (groin) will all be available to face Burnley.