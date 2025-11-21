Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Ellie Carpenter has proved to be one of the signings of the summer. Another impressive display in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League reinforced how vital she is to the Blues' hunt for European glory.

The Australia international right-back opened the scoring against Chelsea's biggest European foe, but squandered what should have been the match-winner at Stamford Bridge. Though she missed the golden opportunity to seal victory, her contribution to the club since joining in July has elevated the side to new heights, something rather incredible given the world-class team she stepped into.

Sixteen minutes into a bitterly cold evening in west London, Carpenter won the ball in her own half and released it to striker Aggie Beever-Jones, who had dropped deep to open up space. The England forward then slipped Carpenter through to surge toward goal, leaving the Barcelona defence chasing before firing a rocket past Cata Coll from the edge of the area.

"It was a beautiful ball from Aggie to start with, and then I just saw space in front of me and just hit it. I've been wanting to shoot a bit more and take my shots when I get them," Carpenter said after the game. "Everybody has been telling me to shoot. I'm proud to get that first goal and get the momentum going."

The goal was the key that unlocked Chelsea. After that, they had a remarkable passage of play and steadily built momentum that caught Barcelona off guard. The visitors, who beat Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semifinals last term, did not respond quickly enough. Had it not been for a nine-minute stoppage in play due to a power outage right when the hosts were at their most dominant, the evening could have looked entirely different.

Barcelona's defence failed to contain Carpenter all evening, with her pace and movement outmanoeuvring the Spanish champions. She was the catalyst that led to several chances that Chelsea were foolish not to take.

Ellie Carpenter's performance against Barcelona was another example of the huge impact she's made since arriving at Chelsea in the summer. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Really, Carpenter should have won it for Chelsea. Moments after Catarina Macario's effort was chalked off for offside, she found herself with a golden opportunity. A slick passage of build-up play ended with a clever backheel from Macario that perfectly teed up the right-back. But, with minimal pressure from the defence, Carpenter dragged her shot agonisingly wide.

Her reaction, with her head buried in her hands, said everything. It felt, to her, to coach Sonia Bompastor and to everyone watching, like the moment that the Blues should have sealed the win.

It is not surprising that Carpenter had the best chances of the evening. Her involvement in the build-up of goals is second to none. Against other fullbacks, Carpenter ranks high for progressive carries, pass completion and shot-creating action but ranks top for progressive passes. It is clear to see how those attributes have added a new level to Chelsea's game this season.

Most of Chelsea's attacks have come down the right side, with Carpenter (No. 2) heavily involved. She is on the ball constantly, either passing or receiving and generating chances. She has an 85.3% pass accuracy -- within the top 10 -- and ranks fourth for progressive passes in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Carpenter's first strike for Chelsea came against London City Lionesses in the WSL on Nov. 1. In that 2-0 win, the attacking-minded fullback operated freely on the wing, showcasing how her ability to drive into the box has elevated her game and that of those around her.

There was never much doubt that Carpenter would be a world-class signing. Her track record alone, when she became the youngest player and goal scorer in NWSL history at the time, before moving to Lyonnes, where she won the Champions League in her first season, speaks to her exceptional quality.

Bompastor knew that better than anyone. Having coached Carpenter at her former club, winning three league titles and a second Champions League together in 2022, the former Lyon manager was fully aware of the calibre of player she was pursuing and likely aided in Chelsea's desire and ability to sign the fullback. The club were determined to secure a long-term solution at right-back with Lucy Bronze nearing the end of her contract, too, making it a perfect fit.

"I know the quality she can bring in this team and the performance she can put on the pitch again tonight," Bompastor said after the draw with Barça. "She was able to prove and show her best level. She helped the team to perform. She scored a great goal, and she could have scored the second one. She was really disappointed after that, and I just said it happens.

"She keeps working really hard in training sessions, also to be in that position and to create and to shoot and score. I think tonight she deserves to have the best player."

Carpenter's performance against Barcelona only reinforced why Chelsea were so keen to sign her. She is quickly proving to be one of the signings, if not the signing, of the summer, with her influence playing a vital role in keeping Chelsea steady during a dip in form.

Chelsea sit outside the top four, who earn automatic qualification to the Champions League knockouts, after two draws and two wins. Still, their remaining clashes with Wolfsburg and Roma could reshuffle the standings.

But the Blues can ill afford any slip-ups, especially on the continent, with their hopes of reaching a first final since 2021 hanging in the balance. They've overcome the mental barrier of Barcelona, the team who have foiled the eight-time WSL champions in the semifinals for the past three seasons, but there is still a fair way to go.

If Chelsea is to maintain their domestic dominance -- they already have a historic 33-game unbeaten run -- and continue their push toward a landmark final and an unprecedented quadruple, Carpenter's impact will be crucial.