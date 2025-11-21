Celtic AGM adjourned within 5 minutes as jeers aimed at board

Open Extended Reactions

Celtic's AGM was adjourned amid jeers aimed at the board.

Celtic's annual general meeting was adjourned inside five minutes after board members were jeered.

Directors were met with boos and dozens of red cards from shareholders as they entered the Kerrydale Suite at Celtic Park.

Cries of "out, out, out" followed before there were cheers for interim manager Martin O'Neill when he was introduced by chairman Peter Lawwell.

As a season review video began to play on big screens, Celtic Trust vice-chair Jeanette Findlay approached the top table to ask that the meeting move immediately to questions.

As more shouts and chants of "sack the board" came from shareholders, Lawwell said: "This disruptive behaviour is not on. It's got to stop. We have to have respect for everyone else in the room."

Amid shouts of "you respect us," Lawwell called a 30-minute adjournment before the meeting resumed shortly after 11am.

The board has been under major criticism from supporters' groups over the club's summer transfer business and failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond was not present at the meeting, which took place in a packed Kerrydale Suite. Other fans watched via video link from another function suite.