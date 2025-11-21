Hansi Flick looks ahead to Barcelona's next fixture against Celta Vigo and the club's upcoming return to the Camp Nou. (1:03)

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Barcelona's return to Spotify Camp Nou this weekend after missing training with flu on Thursday and Friday.

Barça coach Hansi Flick says he will make a late call on the availability of Rashford, who has started the last 10 matches in all competitions for his club, ahead of Saturday's visit from Athletic Club.

"Marcus has fever, so he was out [of training] yesterday and today," Flick confirmed in a news conference on Friday. "There are some doubts if he is back tomorrow."

Rashford, who has netted six goals and provided eight assists since joining Barça on loan from Manchester United, has been playing on the left of the attack in the absence of Raphinha.

However, after two months on the sidelines, the Brazil international is now back in training and Flick says he will feature against Athletic at Camp Nou, although not from the start.

"The good news is Raphinha is back," the German coach said. "I appreciate a lot what he can give the team. We will see tomorrow if 10, 15 or 20 minutes, but he's back and it's a big step for him to come back and be on the bench tomorrow."

Flick also confirmed that Lamine Yamal is doing well despite continuing to manage a groin issue, saying it was a "good decision" for him to miss both Spain games during the international break as La Roja booked their place at next summer's World Cup.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joan García is fit to return in goal against Athletic, but Frenkie de Jong will miss the game through suspension, and it comes too soon for Pedri, too, who "could return against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday or in the next game, but we don't know at the moment."

Saturday's visit from Athletic marks Barça's first game at Camp Nou since they left for the Olympic Stadium to allow it to be refurbished in 2023.

The renovation is far from finished, with 2027 the expected end date for the addition of the third tier and the roof, with Saturday's game to be played with a capped attendance of 45,000, but Flick is delighted to be back.

"I think we prefer to play in Camp Nou," he said. "When we had the open training there two weeks ago, I went up the stairs and saw the pitch, it was an unbelievable feeling, seeing all the fans around.

"It's a football stadium and this is what we love, so of course we are all happy to be back in out stadium. It can give us a really big push in the match because it's very close and the fans know when the team needs this push."

Flick also addressed Lionel Messi's impromptu visit to Camp Nou, which led to speculation he could one day return to Barça as a player.

"Why not?" he said when asked if he would like to coach the Argentina international. "But at the end, you know Messi is the best footballer of the last 10 years or more. I always appreciate seeing him playing football, it's unbelievable what he's doing.

"Of course I think for every team he's good. But the facts are his contract runs until 2028, mine finishes in 2027, so for me it's not a question."

Barça can temporarily move top of LaLiga with a win against Athletic on Saturday before current leaders Real Madrid face Elche on Sunday.