Antoine Semenyo £65m Bournemouth exit clause doesn't concern Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has insisted he is not worried about speculation that star winger Antoine Semenyo could leave the club in January.

It emerged during the international window that the 25-year-old Ghana wideman has a £65million ($85m) release clause in the five-year contract he signed this summer.

However, when asked about the much-coveted Semenyo's future ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham, Iraola told a press conference: "We are in November. Antoine is our player, he will continue being our player. In January, you can ask me about the market in January, but right now I'm not worried about the next markets.

"It's something that especially you know that I hate to talk about in August, January, the moments when the market is open, but it is not one of those moments. It's November.

"I'm more worried about the situation of the players to play tomorrow, the short-term, the things that really matter and in January, we will talk about whatever happens, the players we need. But it is not something that I'm worried about today."

Iraola's concentration on the present is perhaps understandable given the injury list he has as he prepares for the Hammers' visit to the Vitality Stadium with Semenyo battling and ankle problem, Justin Kluivert ruled out by an adductor strain and Scotland midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak potentially facing surgery to repair hamstring damage.

The head coach said: "Especially Ben's is a bad one, he will be out for some time. Today, we have had a consultation even with a surgeon to see if it's something that has to go through surgery or we can go more conservative, but it's a big hamstring injury, so Ben will be out for some months and it's really bad news."

The Cherries go into the game having lost at Manchester City and Aston Villa in their last two, but sitting in ninth place in the table level on 18 points with Tottenham in fifth, but they face a Hammers outfit buoyed by back-to-back home wins over Newcastle and Burnley.