Erling Haaland isn't the only striker nearing the Premier League 100-goal club...

Erling Haaland is a goal away from joining the Premier League's feted 100-goal club.
The Manchester City striker is currently on 99 goals, and is set to 35th Premier League player to register 100 goals or more.
But he isn't the only current Premier League striker eyeing a place in the famous club, which is topped by Alan Shearer's tally of 260.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood has 91 Premier League goals, West Ham United's Callum Wilson has scored 90 goals in the top-flight.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck has 89. Marcus Rashford, on-loan at Barcelona but still contracted to Manchester United, also has 89.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins have 76 Premier League goals each.
West Ham's Wilson said: "I always thought my ambition was to play in the Premier League, and then the next best thing is to score in the league.
"Then you want to score a hat-trick, then you want to score 10 goals. And that was always something for the long term. Of course, you want to join the 100 club. That's the elite of players that play in the league.
"There are only 34 players to ever do it beforehand, and having suffered two ACL injuries and not even scoring 10 goals, it's almost felt like it's a long way away now.
"But to go on and score 80 goals post two or three surgeries, I think for me, it's probably something I would have loved to have done years ago, and playing the games that I've missed out on, I would have easily done that.
"Motivation for me is probably getting into the 100 club, which is why I wanted to stay in the Premier League, so I would say it was probably the main factor in my decision (in moving to West Ham), really, to be honest."
Premier League top scorers
Alan Shearer: 260
Harry Kane: 213
Wayne Rooney: 208
Mohamed Salah: 190
Andrew Cole: 187
Sergio Agüero: 184
Frank Lampard: 177
Thierry Henry: 175
Robbie Fowler: 163
Jermain Defoe: 162
Michael Owen: 150
Les Ferdinand: 149
Teddy Sheringham: 146
Jamie Vardy: 145
Robin van Persie: 144
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 127
Son Heung-min: 127
Robbie Keane: 126
Nicolas Anelka: 125
Raheem Sterling: 123
Dwight Yorke: 123
Romelu Lukaku: 121
Steven Gerrard: 120
Ian Wright: 113
Dion Dublin: 111
Sadio Mané: 111
Emile Heskey: 110
Ryan Giggs: 109
Peter Crouch: 108
Paul Scholes: 107
Darren Bent: 106
Didier Drogba: 104
Cristiano Ronaldo: 103
Matthew Le Tissier: 100