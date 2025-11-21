Erling Haaland isn't the only striker nearing the Premier League 100-goal club...

Take a look at the numbers behind West Ham's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland is a goal away from joining the Premier League's feted 100-goal club.

The Manchester City striker is currently on 99 goals, and is set to 35th Premier League player to register 100 goals or more.

But he isn't the only current Premier League striker eyeing a place in the famous club, which is topped by Alan Shearer's tally of 260.

Erling Haaland is closest to the 100-goal club. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood has 91 Premier League goals, West Ham United's Callum Wilson has scored 90 goals in the top-flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck has 89. Marcus Rashford, on-loan at Barcelona but still contracted to Manchester United, also has 89.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins have 76 Premier League goals each.

West Ham's Wilson said: "I always thought my ambition was to play in the Premier League, and then the next best thing is to score in the league.

"Then you want to score a hat-trick, then you want to score 10 goals. And that was always something for the long term. Of course, you want to join the 100 club. That's the elite of players that play in the league.

"There are only 34 players to ever do it beforehand, and having suffered two ACL injuries and not even scoring 10 goals, it's almost felt like it's a long way away now.

"But to go on and score 80 goals post two or three surgeries, I think for me, it's probably something I would have loved to have done years ago, and playing the games that I've missed out on, I would have easily done that.

"Motivation for me is probably getting into the 100 club, which is why I wanted to stay in the Premier League, so I would say it was probably the main factor in my decision (in moving to West Ham), really, to be honest."

Premier League top scorers