Tottenham's Kolo Muani, Bergvall, Sarr fit for Arsenal clash

Don Hutchison has his say on the Premier League title race, after the news of a thigh injury for Arsenal defender Gabriel. (1:54)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has been given a major boost ahead of Sunday's trip to north London rivals Arsenal with forward Randal Kolo Muani available.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee suffered a blow to his jaw in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Nov. 8 and subsequently missed international duty with France.

He joined a lengthy injury list for Tottenham, but Frank provided positive updates on a number of players and Kolo Muani can unexpectedly play after he was fitted with a protective mask in order to train this week.

"Pape (Matar Sarr) trained today, ready and available. Lucas (Bergvall) trained today and is available. Kolo Muani, yes trained today, available, of course he has a mask he needs to play with," Frank said.

Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani will be fit to face Arsenal this weekend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Defenders Ben Davies and Kota Takai also returned to training this week and centre-back Radu Dragusin took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this month to step up his recovery after he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in January.

Archie Gray is another back and Mohammed Kudus, who missed international duty with Ghana, has also returned to training in a further boost for Frank.

James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski remain sidelined along with Dominic Solanke, who has not featured since Aug. 23 and had minor surgery on his ankle last month.

"Dom is not ready yet. We are very aware that when we put him out there, we want to be as sure as we can that there will be no setback going forward. I am comfortable he will soon be ready," Frank said.