Guardiola backs healthy Man City to compete for all 4 trophies

Pep Guardiola has backed Manchester City to challenge in all four competitions this season if his squad can avoid injuries.

City have fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup before Christmas. They will enter the FA Cup in the third round in January.

Guardiola's side struggled to cope when the squad was decimated by injury last season. But he believes the depth he now has available should mean he can field strong teams in every competition.

"If we continue with the squad fit, we will compete in every single game and every single competition," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"I don't have any doubts about that. Last season we were not able to compete in even one competition.

"Of course, during the process there are injuries. We know that. But we feel we can compete in every competition, be solid, or try. At least try, that's for sure."

Guardiola is set to be without both Rodri and Mateo Kovacic for the trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Kovacic missed the Club World Cup in the summer after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury and Guardiola has confirmed the 31-year-old will be sidelined for a further spell after having another operation on an ankle problem.

"He made an incredible effort and he played with pain before the surgery but he could not continue," said the City boss.

"Always you have niggles and have pain, that's normal. But not the limitations before he had the surgery and hopefully he can recover well."