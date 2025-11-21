Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona captain Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan García have recovered from injuries just in time for the team's return to Camp Nou after more than two years.

Coach Hansi Flick announced that García will start against Athletic Club on Saturday, while Raphinha, will begin the match on the bench. Both players have been sidelined for almost two months with leg injuries.

"The good news is Raphinha is back," Flick said Friday. "I appreciate a lot what he can give the team. We will see tomorrow if 10, 15, 20 minutes, we will see. But he's back and it's a big step for him to come back and be on the bench tomorrow."

Saturday marks Barcelona's first game at Camp Nou since May 2023, before the stadium was closed for major renovations. The team has played its home matches primarily at the city's 55,000-seat Olympic Stadium in the interim.

For the reopening, Camp Nou will only be partially available, with 45,401 seats, roughly half its capacity before the closure. Once the project is complete, the new Camp Nou is slated to hold 105,000 fans.

"I think we prefer to play in Camp Nou," Flick said. "I went up the stairs and reached the pitch, and it was an unbelievable feeling. All the fans are around. As you said, it's a football stadium and this is what we like. Of course, we are happy."

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for Saturday's game after missing training due to illness. "Rashford has a fever and missed both yesterday and today," said Flick. "I'm not sure he'll be able to make it tomorrow."

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since September 25. EPA/PACO PAREDES

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal is available to play against Athletic. He was ruled out of the international break after undergoing a procedure to treat a groin problem, a situation that drew criticism from the Spain federation regarding Barcelona's handling.

Flick defended the club's decision: "Lamine is our player. And of course we take care of him. Also, the national team takes care of him. It's a good thing. I think it was the right decision that he didn't play the two matches with the national team. He works really hard. He is very disciplined about this injury, and this is also a big step for him to manage these things. And he did it really well."

Barcelona will also be without two starting midfielders, suspended Frenkie de Jong and injured Pedri.

Pedri may recover from a muscle tear in his left thigh in time for the Champions League match against Chelsea next Tuesday, but Flick stressed he would not be rushed.

"We're not putting pressure on him, but he's doing well," said the Barca boss. "He'll be back soon."

Entering Week 13, Barcelona trails LaLiga leader Real Madrid by three points.

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden, The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.