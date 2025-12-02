Man City's Erling Haaland breaks Alan Shearer record with 100th goal

Erling Haaland breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record by reaching 100 goals in just 111 appearances. (1:03)

Erling Haaland has scored 100 Premier League goals. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to join the Premier League 100 goals club with his 17th minute strike in Manchester City's clash with Fulham on Tuesday.

Haaland broke Alan Shearer's longstanding record, scoring his 100th Premier League goal in just his 111th appearance -- Shearer set the record in 1995 in his 124th match.

City's opponents, Leeds, also represent a special side in Haaland's personal story. The Norway striker was born in Leeds during his dad's three-year spell at the Yorkshire club.

Haaland's milestone on Saturday is just the latest Premier League record he has broken since he joined City in July 2022.

Saturday's strike meant he surpassed a host of Premier League legends in the race to 100 goals, including Thierry Henry (141 games), Sergio Agüero (147 games) and Liverpool rival Mohamed Salah (162 games).

Haaland still has to go someway to break the Premier League's ultimate goalscoring record, though. Shearer is still the league's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.