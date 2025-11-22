Bayern's Luis Díaz gets 3-game UCL ban for red card vs. PSG

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz has been banned for three games by UEFA following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

UEFA determined that Díaz had committed "serious rough play" with his tackle on Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi in first-half stoppage time of Bayern's 2-1 Champions League win at the Parc des Princes.

Díaz had a particularly eventful outing in Paris, having scored both Bayern goals in the first half before he was sent off.

The Colombia international will now miss Bayern's trip to Arsenal on Wednesday as well as home meetings with Sporting CP (Dec. 9) and Union Saint-Gilloise (Jan. 21).

Luis Díaz has been given a three-game suspension for his tackle on Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi.

Bayern currently sit top of the Champions League table with maximum points from four games.

Díaz has been a key figure for Bayern Munich during a record-setting start to the season that saw them win their first 16 games in all competitions before a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin last time out.

After joining from Liverpool this summer, Díaz has 11 goals and seven assists in his first 17 appearances.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany also has a fitness concern over Serge Gnabry and expects to be without the forward for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Freiburg.

Gnabry played the full 90 minutes in Germany's 6-0 rout of Slovakia as they secured their World Cup place for next summer, but has reported back to training with his club with a muscular injury.

"Serge returned from international duty and still felt a twinge," Kompany said Friday. "We'll see, he probably won't be involved against Freiburg, we're hoping for the game after that."

Information from PA was used in this report.