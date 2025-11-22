Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Kane, Álvarez as Lewa replacement

Julien Lauren believes the Lamine Yamal situation could be "easily figured out" if both Barcelona and the Spanish FA "speak to each other" to sort it out. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona want Harry Kane or Julián Álvarez to replace 37-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, while Bayern are tracking young Vasco da Gama forward Rayan. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Tottenham women agree deal for young star Gaupset

- Premier League clubs vote in new 'squad cost ratio' rules

- Mané: I chose Liverpool over Man United for playing time

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is one of the best in the world. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona have lined up Harry Kane and Julián Álvarez as potential replacements for 37-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, who is out of contract in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona's pursuit of Kane in particular is said to have been gaining traction in recent weeks, following his remarkable start to the season and the presence of a €65 million release clause in the 32-year-old's contract. Atlético Madrid striker Alvarez, 25, meanwhile, is viewed as a more difficult target as he is under contract until the summer of 2030 and his transfer could cost around €100 million. Alongside a goal-scoring forward, Barca are also expected to be in the market for a new left back next summer, with Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo a strong contender.

- Bayern Munich are looking to sign Vasco da Gama forward Rayan, according to Bild. Rayan, 19, is tipped to be the next big transfer out of Brazil as he has scored 12 goals in 31 games in the Brazilian top flight this season and has a lot of European clubs interested. Bayern are also tracking Santos left back Souza, who is also 19, and has drawn stylistic comparisons to Brazil legend Marcelo.

- Manchester City have joined the race to sign Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich in recent days, who are targeting a long-term replacement for Konrad Laimer. City, meanwhile, could launch a bid to sign Read in 2026, although he remains one of several right back options under assessment. The Netherlands Under-21 international made his international debut last month against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

- Liverpool are set to miss out on signing Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer in the summer, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Upamecano, 27, has been at Bayern since 2021, where he has played over 100 times in the Bundesliga, and despite his contract expiring in the summer, the club are confident that he will sign new terms. If he doesn't the France international is reported to only have eyes for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid if he does leave.

- Chelsea are monitoring International forward João Bezerra for a possible transfer, according to Nicolo Schira. Bezerra, 16, is yet another young South American prospect on the radar of the Blues, but signed his first professional contract in October and won't be available for transfer to a European club until he turns 18.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:54 Will Gabriel's injury impact the Premier League title race? Don Hutchison has his say on the Premier League title race, after the news of a thigh injury for Arsenal defender Gabriel.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United have drawn up a three-man midfielder shortlist that includes Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton's Carlos Baleba. The anticipated exit of Casemiro next summer should help United fund a blockbuster move for one of the Premier League stars, while captain Bruno Fernandes could also depart. (Sun)

Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is desperate to return to the Premier League amid strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Several top clubs have already enquired about RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo. The 19-year-old, who is under contract until 2029, is fully focused on RB - and on making Germany's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. (Sky Germany)

- Galatasaray remain interested in signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and the Nigeria international could move after the African Cup of Nations. (Rudy Galetti)

- Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are monitoring Red Star Belgrade attacker Aleksa Damjanović, whose transfer has a €5 million valuation. (Sky Germany)

- AS Roma are one of several teams "keeping tabs" on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Eguinaldo ahead of next summer. He is also being scouted by several English teams. (Rudy Galetti)

- Everton are keeping a close eye on Bologna striker Santiago Castro as they look to bolster their attacking options in January. (TEAMtalk)

- Celtic could accept an offer to sign Daizen Maeda in January if a new forward is signed. (Football Insider)

- Club America are interested in signing Chicago Fire youngster Oscar Pineda following his impressive displays at the FIFA U17 World Cup for Mexico. (Tom Bogert)