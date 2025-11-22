WSL transfers: Tottenham agree deal to sign Norway's Signe Gaupset

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have announced an agreement to sign SK Brann attacking midfielder Signe Gaupset in the January transfer window.

Gaupset, 20, is one of the top young prospects in the women's game, having made her debut for Brann aged 16, and reunites with former boss Martin Ho in north London.

The Norway international made her senior international debut against Croatia in February 2024 and starred at Euro 2025 this summer, where she was nominated for the Golden Girl Trophy after netting a brace against Iceland in the group stage before Norway were eliminated after three games.

"When I have spoken to people at the club, the project and everything around it, it just seems really good," Gaupset told the club website. "This is a good place for me to be a better footballer, to develop more and be as good as possible.

"I know Martin [Ho] as a coach and I know what to expect. We worked really well together. He demands a lot, but I like that, I think he can get even more out of me."

Signe Gaupset will join Martin Ho's Tottenham Hotspur in January. Ane Frosaker/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Ho added: "We're thrilled to welcome Signe to Tottenham Hotspur and to bring a player of her calibre into our environment. She is a terrific person before anything else, and an exceptional footballer whose professionalism, ambition and personality will strengthen our squad.

"Signe offers genuine invention in possession, explosiveness in duels and a top-level ability to shift momentum in 1v1 moments. She has the intelligence to connect the game, the athleticism to drive forward with purpose, and the mentality to influence the standards around her. These are qualities that align fully with the identity we're building and the demands of our style.

"A player with her potential naturally attracts attention, so we're incredibly proud she chose our project and believes in the direction this team is going. We're excited for everything she will bring to Tottenham Hotspur Women."

