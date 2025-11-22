Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League on Monday evening as they host Everton with the hope of maintaining their five-game unbeaten run.

After two back-to-back 2-2 draws, away at Spurs and Nottingham Forest, they'll be looking to take three points at Old Trafford and they (historically) they couldn't ask for better opponents.

Everton last won at Old Trafford in 2013, when a certain David Moyes was at the helm for United, and their away form has been rather bad this season. They have won just four of their 15 points on their travels, but it's not all bad news. With Moyes playing a more expansive, high-pressing style than usual, they start the match week just three points behind United and will relish the chance to go level and possibly leap into the top half of the table.

With Ruben Amorim finding some stability in performances and Moyes' unpredictability this season, it should make for a cracking watch. Here's everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 24 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST and 7 a.m. AEDT, Tuesday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Tony Harrington

VAR: Paul Howard

Injury news:

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, D: knock, DOUBT

Lisandro Martinez, D: knee, DOUBT

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, D: hamstring injury, OUT

Nathan Patterson, D: knock, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Leny Yoro CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | DM: Bruno Fernandes | DM: Casemiro | LWB: Diogo Dalot

Everton (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Jake O'Brien | CB: Michael Keane CB: James Tarkowski | LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye| CM: James Garner

Stats:

Man United have beaten Everton more than any other side in the Premier League era: 42 times

Man United have won their last four Prem home games, more than they had in their previous 13.

No side have scored more first half goals than Manchester United in the Prem this season (11); unfortunately for United fans, they have also conceded more goals in the second half than any other side this term (14).

Latest news and analysis:

- Man United to ask AFCON nations for Mbeumo, Mazraoui, Amad travel delay

Ruben Amorim has said Manchester United are hoping to negotiate with the federations of Cameroon, Morocco and Ivory Coast in an attempt to delay the departures of Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Sadio Mané: I chose Liverpool over Manchester United for playing time

Sadio Mané has said he rejected a move to Manchester United a year before signing for Liverpool because he was "not convinced" by Louis van Gaal's insistence that he would play ahead of Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Ángel Di María.