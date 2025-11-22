Alejandro Moreno discusses Federico Valverde's inclusion in Real Madrid's injury list and how that could impact the team. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso has said Trent Alexander-Arnold is now "in better form" after working hard in training during the international break, giving Real Madrid "more options" at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold was omitted from the England squad by coach Thomas Tuchel this month, after injury limited his involvement so far in his debut LaLiga season, despite rival Dani Carvajal being another long-term absentee.

Alexander-Arnold's contributions this month have been restricted to nine minutes in Madrid's 1-0 Champions League defeat at former club Liverpool on November 4 -- when he was booed by fans at Anfield -- and seven minutes in a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano five days later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'in better form,' Xabi Alonso said. Getty

"In this [international] break we've worked with Trent, collectively and individually, after the injuries he had," Alonso said in a news conference on Saturday, ahead of Madrid's game at Elche.

"Trent being in better form gives us more options in that position, and we have other players too. Fede [Valverde] is still there. [Eder] Militao played right-back with Brazil the other day, and Raul [Asencio] can play there too."

Madrid's performances against Liverpool and Rayo were criticised, after the team failed to score in either game, with star forward Kylian Mbappé unable to register a single shot on target in either match.

"We didn't score at Liverpool or in Vallecas, but it isn't just about Kylian, it's about the team," Alonso said. "When we don't score we have to look for alternatives: the wingers, the midfielders, set pieces... The goals will return, I have no doubts."

Alonso -- who took over from Carlo Ancelotti last summer -- described criticism, despite topping the LaLiga table, as "normal."

- How Mbappé's Real Madrid start compares to Ronaldo, Benzema, more

- Wright on England's Bellingham: Critics not 'ready for black superstar'

- Real Madrid to offer fans virtual reality Bernabéu experience

"We know where we are, the demands at Real Madrid," he said. "We're demanding of ourselves after every game. We don't have to give it any more weight than that."

Militao's injury on international duty was a blow, but Alonso said the team have been boosted by the impending return of another centre-back, Antonio Rüdiger.

"It's very good news that [Rudiger] is close," Alonso said. "Probably not for tomorrow, but we'll see for Athens [against Olimpiacos]. With his level, and his personality, it's important to have him.

"Militao's injury isn't serious but we'll miss him, and having Toni as soon as possible is very good news."