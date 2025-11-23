Open Extended Reactions

Signe Gaupset is one of the best young players in Europe. Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

After finishing 11th in the Women's Super League (WSL) table last season with just 20 points from 22 games, Tottenham Hotspur are on the rise under new manager Martin Ho. They now sit fifth, with 16 points from their first nine games, and have four clean sheets -- the joint most in the league, and twice as many as they had for the entirety of last season.

The signs of progress are evident and, after bringing in Ho from Norwegian side Brann, the club bolstered their squad with quality players like Toko Koga and Cathinka Tandberg. And now they've done it again, as 20-year-old Norway midfielder Signe Gaupset will join from Brann in January for a reported club-record fee of £378,000 (€430,000) to reunite with her former manager.

Gaupset made waves by signing for IL Sandviken -- now rebranded as Brann -- before her 16th birthday in 2021 and helped them win the domestic double a year later, starring in the cup final with two goals and an assist.

She then caught the eye in the UEFA Women's Champions League with strong performances against OL Lyonnes in the 2023-24 season, and was voted the best player in the Norwegian league this season for her 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 Toppserien games -- more than doubling her goal contributions from last season (14).

Having made her senior international debut for Norway in 2024, she put in three fine games at Euro 2025 this summer -- including four goal contributions in the win over Iceland -- and has become a central player for club and country, with everything from build-up play to chance creation funneling through her.

So what makes her so special? And how will she fit at Spurs?

Position

Gaupset is a creative behemoth who can operate from both wings or central midfield.

She can influence play at both ends of the field, being the team's first option to progress the ball while building from the back, while also finishing off those sequences in the final third.

She is a marquee player who can change the game, and the variety in her goals and assists highlights her well-rounded skillset.

Strengths

The 20-year-old is comfortable with either foot and has exceptional technical qualities. Her feathery first touch compliments her galloping runs down the field, while her line-breaking vision is complimented by a powerful shot from range that makes her a threat from anywhere.

At 5-foot-8, and having played against boys until the age of 14, Gaupset has a physical edge over her peers. She is sharp and strong in physical duels, but her primary strength is her excellent ball-carrying skills.

Gaupset is able to charge down the field with the ball seemingly glued to her feet, and her sharp changes in direction and ability to dribble with either foot make her hard to stop. She can either cut inside or attack the byline -- preferring the former when playing off the left side -- and has the full range of attacking attributes to call upon to create chances.

Knut Slatleim, her assistant coach at SK Brann, has described her as possessing "a determination that is not quite normal" and she is constantly looking for opportunities to get on the ball and help her team.

Alongside her ball-carrying ability, her shooting is phenomenal. Gaupset laces her shots with venom, making her a threat from any angle or range, and she is able to generate power with minimal backlift.

Her recent brace for Norway against Japan in October was a prime example of her fine ball striking and placement, while her performance against Iceland at Euro 2025 saw her involved in all four goals -- scoring two; assisting two -- and she also created seven chances, made five ball recoveries and won three of her four aerial duels as well.

The fact her goal contributions against Iceland came with both her right and left foot, and from both outside and inside the box, underlines her ability to shine in every situation.

Things to work on

Still only 20, she can continue to improve the execution and timing on her final ball.

While she is quick to spot passing lanes, weighing up her options and reducing her turnover rate will push her into the same bracket as breakout stars like Vicky Lopez (Barcelona) and Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid).

She will also look to have more of an impact on the full 90 minutes of games.

Signe Gaupset has UWCL experience, having come up against Barcelona last year. PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

How will she fit at Spurs?

Gaupset had outgrown Brann, and Spurs are the perfect bridge for the jump from Toppserien to WSL -- though it would not be a surprise to see her move to a bigger club for an even larger fee in the coming years.

Spurs have added quality signings in recent windows but there are still gaps in their squad, especially in the attacking department. They rank in the WSL's bottom four for shots and non-penalty expected goals (npxG), and in the bottom three for touches in the penalty area.

While Ho is keen to build his tactics around possession, implementing his plans will take time. So far, Spurs have relied on their defensive nous to put points on board, often making last-ditch saves and blocks. Indeed, they rank first in the WSL for blocks and are the only side yet to commit an error leading to shots this season, highlighting the quality of Koga and the renaissance of 26-year-old Australia defender Clare Hunt.

However, this defense-first approach means that good offensive additions are key to the club's future success, and while Tandberg's arrival addressed the overreliance on Beth England for goals, the chance creation and contributions from the flanks continue to be sub-par. So far, Jessica Naz and Matilda Vinberg have a combined one goal contribution and five chances in the WSL this season.

While the wide players have offered some one-vs.-one ability, with Naz in the WSL's top three for attempted take-ons (29), they have largely been ineffective, and Naz has also been dispossessed the most in the league -- 10 times more than the next best.

Gaupset's signing offers a one-stop solution for these issues. She can operate as a creative powerhouse and goal-scoring threat from the midfield or the wings, and will improve the quality and effectiveness in one-vs.-one and ball-carrying situations.

While her preferred position is in the attacking No. 8 role in midfield, Gaupset may need to alleviate some of these existing gaps on the flanks to begin with. Ho knows of her quality and seems to be in sync with the player, which should make the transition between leagues slightly smoother.

But ultimately, Spurs finally have a creator and goal scorer to support their strikers and won't have to rely on their full backs to put in a double shift. The club are itching to take the next step and Gaupset can propel them to new heights.