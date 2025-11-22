Liverpool ratings: Isak, Konaté get 3/10 in woeful Forest loss

Ibrahima Konate responds to questions about his future at Liverpool while on international duty with France. (0:27)

Liverpool fell to a sixth Premier League loss on Saturday afternoon as they were defeated 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The visitors took the lead when Murillo produced an excellent touch and finish from Elliot Anderson's corner, with the officials deeming that Alisson's view wasn't restricted by the position of Dan Ndoye.

Forest striker Igor Jesus had the ball in the net moments later before it was disallowed for a handball, in what was the first of the home side's struggles to reclaim control of the game. It got worse for Liverpool straight after the restart as Nicolò Savona got ahead of Cody Gakpo to score, following a run of poor defending from the home side inside the box.

The introductions of Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa did little to inspire a disjointed team, as Sean Dyche's side began to sit deep and pick their moment to go forward on the counterattack. They eventually put the game out of reach when Morgan Gibbs-White finished past goalkeeper Alisson from a cross that found its way to him.

The result means it is the first time since 1965 that Liverpool have lost 3-0 in back-to-back league games.

Positives

It's difficult to pick out some positives for Liverpool today, but there were some promising signs from Dominik Szoboszlai at right back, who proved that the Reds should be able to get by with him filling in for the injured pair of Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Negatives

Liverpool struggled with the physical approach of Nottingham Forest, were weak against set pieces and second balls, while also failing to create any chances after Alexis Mac Allister's effort was blocked. Ibrahima Konaté continued his defensive woes this season, and Alexander Isak was also anonymous.

Manager rating out of 10

Arne Slot, 4 -- No changes made by the Dutchman made any sort of impact on the game.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 5 -- The Brazilian goalkeeper was let down by his defense on his return to action. There was little he could do about any of the goals he conceded.

DF Milos Kerkez, 4 -- The Hungary international didn't allow too much to develop down his flank, but he struggled to impact the game going forward, with movement that sometimes restricted the space for Gakpo ahead of him. It isn't clear why Liverpool's current system keeps seeing him drift into advanced central areas.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 5 -- Liverpool's captain wasn't as influential as usual on the day, and faced similar problems against Igor Jesus when losing track of him.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 3 -- Konaté struggled in the battle against Igor Jesus and looked unconvincing with simple defensive tasks such as clearing the ball. Replaced in the 55th minute by Ekitike to cap off a performance to forget.

DF Dominik Szoboszlai, 6 -- A strike off Szoboszlai's left foot looked destined for the net before it was blocked, in a strong performance from right back. He often carried the ball into the final third, linking up with Jones and Salah, while also playing through Forest's press.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 6 -- The 23-year-old tried to get things going in the right direction but was moved deeper after Ekitike's introduction. He wasn't as effective from that point.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 6 -- Liverpool's biggest chance of the first half fell to the Argentine after the ball broke to him inside the box, but he was denied by a strong block from Anderson. A weak defensive challenge then led to the cut back by Neco Williams for Forest's second goal.

MF Curtis Jones, 6 -- Jones had some positive moments of link up play with Szoboszlai and helped Liverpool maintain pressure on Forest's defense. Liverpool's midfield often saw the play break down when they got the ball to their forwards.

FW Cody Gakpo, 6 -- The brightest player on the pitch in red during the first half, Gakpo looked most likely to make something happen as he worked the ball into dangerous areas and demonstrated a positive mix between striking at goal and looking to find teammates, though he did allow Savona to sneak ahead of him for the second goal from Forest.

FW Alexander Isak, 3 -- Liverpool's record signing had one moment in the first half when he drove at the defense before his cutback was cleared in an otherwise anonymous display from him. The Reds simply can't get him into the game at the moment. Substituted in the 68th minute.

FW Mohamed Salah, 5 -- The 33-year-old regularly got the better of his marker and looked to get balls into the box, but his final touch could have been better, particularly when shooting with efforts that were straightforward to deal with or blocked. Quiet after the restart.

Both Alexander Isak and Ibrahima Konaté had disappointing performances in Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Hugo Ekitike (Konaté, 55'), 5 -- Liverpool didn't seem to be on the same page as Ekitike, who tried to be positive against a stubborn Forest defense, but he either wasn't found or couldn't find a way past the wall of defenders.

Federico Chiesa (Isak, 68'), 5 -- Chiesa looked to square up his marker and work angles for a cross, but there was simply not enough space for him to operate in. Forest were comfortable against the balls coming in before eventually sealing the game.

Andrew Robertson (Kerkez, 68'), 5 -- Introduced for Kerkez in the 68th minute, but he simply didn't get tight enough to the winger before Forest's third goal, when the ball broke to Gibbs-White.

Rio Ngumoha (Jones, 78'), N/R -- Brought on and saw Liverpool go 3-0 down and out of the game.