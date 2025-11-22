Barcelona return to Camp Nou with 4-0 win, 'a perfect day'

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick says he's "really happy" to be back playing at the Camp Nou following a long absence because of the expansion of the stadium. (1:49)

Hansi Flick celebrated Barcelona's "perfect day" as the Spanish champions made their long-awaited return to Spotify Camp Nou with a thumping 4-0 victory against Athletic Club on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowksi scored the first goal at the refurbished stadium, which is still only half finished, with Ferran Torres netting twice and Fermín López also on target as Barça provisionally moved ahead of Real Madrid, who play Elche on Sunday, at the top of LaLiga on goal difference.

The victory marked Barça's first match at Camp Nou since it closed to be renovated in May 2023 following over two years playing matches at the Olympic Stadium in the city.

"For everyone, players, staff, coaches, it was a special game, also for the fans to be back here in this stadium was an unbelievable feeling," Flick said in a news conference after the game.

"And we won three points, 4-0, it was not easy, especially the first half against Athletic. But, at the end, everything goes in the right way. I am happy with the clean sheet, four goals and three points -- it was the perfect day for us."

The third tier and the roof still need to be added before Camp Nou is completely finished, with 45,157 the capped attendance for the win over Athletic.

The club hope they will receive permission to increase the amount of fans allowed in to over 60,000 in the new year, with the capacity eventually rising to 105,000, the highest in Europe.

For many Barça players, such as goalscorer Fermín, goalkeeper Joan García and defender Pau Cubarsí, this was the first time they have ever played at Camp Nou, while it was also the first time Flick has coached the Blaugrana at the stadium.

"It was a great feeling when you go out the stairs and reach the pitch and see all the fans," the German coach added.

"I was here many years ago when I was just fired from a third division team and I said 'OK, one day I want to sit on the bench here,' and it's like a dream come true. It's an unbelievable story for me.

"It shows when you work hard, believe in what you can do, everything is possible. This is also what I said to the team [before the game]. We have fantastic fans, a fantastic club here and now we are back home, so it's an unbelievable feeling."

Lewandowski's eighth league goal of the season opened the scoring and the Poland striker said it was a moment that will live with him forever.

"Today was a special day, not only for me but for everyone," he told reporters. "Because of this I'm very happy that I could score the first goal, coming back to Camp Nou.

"I have so much experience playing in different stadiums, but here is something special. I'm very proud of myself and also of the team because we did a great job today and we won.

"I think this first goal for me is something that I'm going to remember forever."

Barça have performed reasonably well at the Olympic Stadium, winning the league while lodging there last season, but its location in the city and the running track around the pitch negatively affects the attendances and the atmosphere.

"I already felt two, three days ago when I came back from the national team to the club, I felt special emotions, that [something is] going to happen, something special," Lewandowski added.

"We all know this game is going to be something that we're going to remember long-term. Because of this we did a great job, I'm very happy because of the team, what we did on the pitch."

Flick also reserved praise for Lewandowski, whose contract with Barça expires next summer shortly before he turns 38.

"He's a player that when he has a chance it's normally nearly 100% that he scores," Flick said. "It was very important today that we scored very early, because it gives the confidence we need.

"For me, I think in the last 10 years, maybe he is the best No.9. It doesn't have to do with the age, he's fit and he has there hunger to score goals."

In more good news, Raphinha also returned from a two-month injury layoff as a second half substitute, while García's clean sheet, on his first appearance in two months as well, was Barça's first since September.

Barça now turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday when they travel to Chelsea. Frenkie de Jong will return from suspension for that game, while Pedri is also pushing to be available again after a hamstring injury.