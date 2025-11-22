Barcelona return to Camp Nou after over two years away

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick says he's "really happy" to be back playing at the Camp Nou following a long absence because of the expansion of the stadium. (1:49)

Barcelona have returned to the Camp Nou after more than 900 days away from their iconic stadium.

Hansi Flick's side have been playing their games at the nearby Olympic Stadium and the significantly smaller Estadi Johan Cruyff so far this season, as the extension to the Camp Nou continues to be built.

It is not yet at its absolute maximum, with only 45,401 spectators piling in, less than half of the overall capacity once the extension is complete.

Barcelona players warm up back at the Camp Nou. Getty

Barcelona, sitting second in LaLiga, host seventh place Athletic Club in the league as they look to, temporarily at least, overtake leaders Real Madrid on goal difference.

It is expected the renovation will be completed in 2027, a year later than initially planned, with the fully finished stadium able to hold more than 100,000 people.

Barcelona last played a match at the Camp Nou on 28 May 2023.

Barcelona have been away from Camp Nou for over 900 days. Getty