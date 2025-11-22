Liverpool's Premier League crisis: The stats that shame Arne Slot after Nottingham Forest loss

Shaka Hislop speaks after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (1:59)

Liverpool fell to a shock 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday, deepening a Premier League crisis that -- after last year's domination -- nobody would have predicted.

Murillo, Nicolò Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White scored the goals that piled the pressure on Arne Slot.

Here, ESPN looks at the stats that sum up a dreadful day for the Dutch manager and Liverpool fans.

3-0

The 3-0 defeat equalled Liverpool's biggest home defeat in Premier League history, having lost to the same scoreline to West Ham in 2015, and 4-1 to Chelsea (2005) and Manchester City (2021).

6

Liverpool now have six wins and six defeats this season, two more losses than all of last year. Saturday's shocker was their sixth defeat in seven games.

11

The defeat has dropped Arne Slot's side into the bottom half of the table, now sitting 11th.

Liverpool are 11th in the Premier League after the shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

2

This is the second year in a row that Nottingham Forest have beaten Liverpool at Anfield. They were the only team victorious there in the league last season.

8

Liverpool are eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

1965

Liverpool have lost back-to-back league games by a margin of three or more goals for the first time since April 1965.

19

Nottingham Forest, who had just two PL wins before Saturday, started the game in 19th. They are now out of the relegation zone, in 16th.

4

Alexander Isak is the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to lose all of his first four starts.