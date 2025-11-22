Liverpool told 'be patient', ignore 'sack the manager' panic

Shaka Hislop speaks after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have been told to back Arne Slot with patience by Jamie Redknapp despite their latest humbling against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday by Forest, a sixth defeat in seven matches. The champions sat in the bottom half of the Premier League on Saturday evening amid a worrying run of form.

"This is what I expected to happen last season," ex-Liverpool midfielder Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

"After Jurgen Klopp left, I thought there would be an effect on the team -- a negative one. There wasn't. They ended up winning the league.

"Right time is a time for patience. People, pundits, everyone will be going crazy -- 'sack the manager!'

"Be calm, take your time, make sure you assess."

Jamie Redknapp told Liverpool to back Arne Slot. getty

Manager Arne Slot described this week how the tragic death of Diogo Jota has impacted his players.

Redknapp said: "It was the most difficult preseason imaginable for those players. I am not making excuses for them. Arne Slot alluded to it this week.

"The new signings have come in and haven't bedded in well.

"Alexander Isak went on strike, has it affected him?

"There are so many negative right now. They are in a real rut. To lose 3-0 at home is a problem for them. But you've got to be patient right now.

"Slot deserves that after what he did last year."

Virgil van Dijk makes defence admission

Virgil van Dijk admitted Liverpool are conceding goals too easily. Getty

Virgil van Dijk admitted that Liverpool are conceding goals too easily and are failing to compete physically at times.

"We concede too many easy goals," Van Dijk said to Sky Sports after losing to Forest.

"In the first half an hour we were good, we created good opportunities. They scored, obviously, from a set-piece again.

"You can yourself if he was in front of Alisson but it counted so we were 1-0 down.

"Overall I think we were just not good in terms of battles, challenges, second-ball fights. We were too rushed.

"It's a very difficult situation at the moment. A tough day."

Van Dijk was asked if Liverpool worry about defending set-pieces, but said: "There is nervousness after we conceded. You sense that we wanted to rush things after we conceded, to find the equaliser as soon as possible.

"Obviously that is human when you're in a difficult moment.

"I don't think there is nervousness before a set-piece.

"We are in a difficult moment and we have to get out of it. But we won't get out of it just by speaking about.

"I am here speaking to you guys because I have to. I'd rather sort it out with my team on the pitch, and that will take a lot of hard work, by the looks of it."

He added: "It's definitely a problem. I take responsibility. But everyone in the team, not only the starters but the guys around us as well, have to take responsibility because football is a team game which we do together. We need everyone at their best.

"You have to take responsibility. That's what I've mentioned as well.

- Liverpool ratings: Isak, Konaté get 3/10 in woeful Forest loss

- Liverpool's Premier League crisis: The stats that shame Arne Slot after Nottingham Forest loss

"You have to digest this, take it on the chin, and work harder. I have been saying this quite a lot this season and it hasn't worked out so far, but we have to keep going."

Van Dijk said about his teammates: "Obviously everyone is disappointed like they should be, because losing at home against Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, is really bad. That's the least I can say about it.

"Especially in the second half, the goals we conceded were far too easy. It's something we all need to look in the mirror and take responsibility for.

"I have been in this club for such a long time now, we have had ups and downs. We will bounce back but these things don't happen overnight.

"The reality is that we're in a very difficult moment. We want to get out. I'm not a quitter and no-one should be. We will keep going."