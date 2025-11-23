Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: Score, Latest Updates, Commentary, News from the NLD

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners vs Spurs. The North London Derby. The battle for bragging rights and supremacy in the nation's capital. Does the Premier League get better than this? The NLD headlines what is a weekend of big derbies across Europe, and Arsenal host Tottenham in their first derby of the season with a lot riding on it.

Coming into the match, Arsenal lead the league by three points (over a fast-rising Chelsea) and have seen Manchester City lose valuable ground after a tough away loss to Newcastle in the late Saturday kickoff. A win today, and the gap to Chelsea and City will be six and seven points respectively, while defending champions Liverpool (currently languishing down the table in 11th) will be a mammoth eleven points behind.

It won't be easy, with inspirational centre-back, and key cog of the set-piece juggernaut, Gabriel Magalhães out injured. We discuss the massive impact Gabriel's absence will make at both ends among other key NLD talking points here (including the Eberechi Eze transfer). Mikel Arteta's men, though, have momentum (unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions) and recent head-to-head form (unbeaten in their last seven NLDs) on their side.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have a massive injury crisis on their hands. With as many 12 players unlikely to be able to take part Thomas Frank has plenty of juggling to do with his squad, but Spurs have the motivation of closing the gap to their neighbours to five points. On their side is an away form that's the best in the league, with 13 points in five (4W 1D) and an impressive +9 goal difference. That, though, is offset by the fact that only Manchester City have picked up any points (when they drew 1-1) at the Emirates this season.

Will Arsenal rubber stamp their title challenge with a statement win today? Or will Spurs play spoilsport and show that they too can be in the mix when push comes to shove? Our live blog will cover everything from the build-up to the announcement of the lineups and the match itself, and you can follow along right here: