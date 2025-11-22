Man United's Cunha suffers training knock, doubt vs. Everton - sources

Matheus Cunha says he feels "grateful" to be part of Manchester United following his great run of form under Ruben Amorim. (1:33)

Matheus Cunha is a doubt for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Everton on Monday after picking up an injury in training, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian suffered what is being described as a "minor knock" during a session on Saturday and was forced to miss a scheduled appearance to switch on Christmas lights in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday evening.

Sources have told ESPN that the problem is not thought to be serious and that Cunha could yet be passed fit for Everton's visit to Old Trafford on Monday.

Ruben Amorim will be keen to have the 26-year-old available. United are already set to be without striker Benjamin Sesko while he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Cunha's injury was revealed when organisers of Altrincham's Christmas lights switch on, Visit Altrincham, said in a social media post that the former Wolves forward had been forced to pull out of the event due to "medical reasons" and "an accident in training."

He's been a key part of Amorim's team this season following his £62.5 million move from Molineux in the summer, scoring once in 11 appearances.