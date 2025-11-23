Pep Guardiola reveals what he said to Bruno Guimarães after Man City's loss to Newcastle. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have been questioned about their Plan B if Erling Haaland doesn't score.

Haaland was goalless as City fell to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday at St. James' Park.

The Norway striker has scored 14 Premier League goals this season. Eight teammates have scored a goal each, but none have scored twice.

"Haaland is scoring all the goals. They are reliant on Haaland," former City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports.

"They had chances, Haaland misses. Who else is going to step up?

"Phil Foden has been playing well, Jérémy Doku is in good form, but when you need them to step up in a big moment. They just couldn't do it.

"What happens if Haaland picks up an injury? What happens if Haaland isn't in incredible goalscoring form?

"You need Foden, who has stepped up to be fair. Or Doku to step up.

"It's not just about playing well, it's about moments. I don't think Newcastle were much better. They took their chances and Man City didn't."

Haaland has 99 Premier League goals. He has 16 more games to beat the record, held by Alan Shearer, as the player who scored 100 goals in the fewest games.

Erling Haaland has 99 Premier League goals. Getty

Richards has spotted another problem for Pep Guardiola to address surrounding Rayan Cherki.

"City had so many chances, but so did Newcastle," Richards said.

"I worry. Tijjani Reijnders didn't play, or Rodri. They played so well against Liverpool, at home, on the ball.

"But going away to St. James' with Rayan Cherki in there? If he doesn't bring what he brought against Liverpool -- getting on the ball, playing early balls -- and you don't capitalise...

"He isn't a defensive player. With Cherki, he needs to be as far forward as possible. On the ball he's brilliant.

- Newcastle must back up their shock win over Manchester City - Eddie Howe

- Rúben Dias unhappy with Newcastle winner: 'Make it make sense'

- Newcastle stun Man City with Barnes' brace

"But when you go away to somewhere like St. James', and they've got a midfield three that are more robust, then you are losing the energy in midfield.

"They're between a couple of different formations. They want to go high but they don't have the pressing and the energy that they used to have.

"Once you break the midfield line it's onto the defenders, and you've got midfielders playing at full-back. Nico O'Reilly comes inside. You lose protection."