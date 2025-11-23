Steve Nicol talks about Eberechi Eze's performance in Arsenal's win vs. Tottenham and why Martin Ødegaard should be worried about getting playing time. (1:35)

Eberechi Eze made history by becoming the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the north London derby during Arsenal's 4-1 victory against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal forward Eze, who rejected a move to Spurs in August in favour of a £60 million ($78m) transfer to the Emirates from Crystal Palace, netted a 35-minute hat-trick in his first derby appearance against the Gunners' local rivals.

Despite the fixture boasting attacking talents of the calibre of Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Jurgen Klinsmann, Jermain Defoe and Harry Kane, no Arsenal or Spurs player had scored a league hat-trick in this encounter since Alan Sunderland for the Gunners in Dec 1978.

Only one Spurs player -- Terry Dyson in Aug 1961 -- has scored a North London derby hat-trick, but Eze became only the third Arsenal player (Ted Drake the first in Oct 1934) to achieve that feat with his match-winning contribution for Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders.

Eberechi Eze made Arsenal vs. Tottenham history with his hat-trick. Getty

Eze's hat-trick was also the first of his professional career. He has played for Queen's Park Rangers, Wycombe Wanderers and Crystal Palace before Arsenal.

Eze said post-match to Sky Sports: "That's a good one, man. Enjoyable day. Happy to help the team and to win today was a special.

"It's special. I am grateful. I prayed for it. This is what I pray for. I prayed for a hat-trick so I am grateful to God.

"That was the prayer today. God gave it to me and that is faith, man. All my family is here and that makes it even more special for me."

Asked for the pick of his goals, Eze replied: "They are all good. Maybe the second one. That was my favourite. All of them are good for me because I have been working on the process to get in that position so that's good again."

He added: "It is special. Words can't explain this one today."

Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead against Tottenham on Sunday before Eze took centre stage.

Although Richarlison struck to give Tottenham hope, Eze completed his hat-trick to steal the show and make history.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League after 12 games, six points clear of second-place Chelsea.