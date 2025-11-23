Eze haunts Spurs as Arsenal make statement of title intent

Mikel Arteta provides an update on Gabriel, who picked up a thigh injury with Brazil during the international break. (0:36)

LONDON -- Eberechi Eze scored the first league hat trick in a North London derby since 1978 to inspire Arsenal to a 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, which moves the Gunners six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

After seeing title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City both lose on Saturday, this was a huge opportunity for Arsenal to move clear of the two teams most likely to deny them the title. And after Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 36th minute, Eze took over to make history with the first Premier League hat trick in this fixture.

Spurs, who missed out on Eze when the England forward left Crystal Palace in August, failed to trouble their big rivals, with Richarlison's spectacular long-range goal offering them scant consolation.

The win keeps Arsenal on course for a first title since 2004, and their next test is a trip to Chelsea, who moved into second spot with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday. -- Mark Ogden

Arsenal make statement of title intent

The weekends when your rivals slip up really matter. Mikel Arteta pointed out the importance of exactly that the last time both Liverpool and Manchester City lost in the same matchweek back in October, and Arsenal capitalized once again here.

With City beaten at Newcastle United hours after Nottingham Forest defeated Liverpool at Anfield, Arsenal had the opportunity to open up a six-point gap to Chelsea at the top of the table. Historically, it is a chance they have often spurned, but things feel different this time.

The pre-match hype went to another level. A new tifo featuring Arsenal legends past and present was unveiled as the players walked out, while a video montage and a cluster of fireworks did their best to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

The Gunners knew this was a glorious opportunity to pull clear at the top, and they did just that, going seven ahead of City and 11 in front of last season's champions Liverpool.

Nothing is won in November, but there can be no doubt Arsenal are currently favorites to win their first title since 2004. Their dominance in this fixture continues: just one home defeat to Spurs in 32 years, and that came way back in 2010. -- James Olley

Pressure building on Frank

Thomas Frank has been at Spurs for less than six months, taking charge of fewer than 20 games in all competitions, but the former Brentford coach is now entering dangerous territory after this defeat at the Emirates. Losing to Arsenal is always a painful experience for Spurs in the North London derby, but aside from Richarlison's stunning goal, this was a defeat without any kind of shining light for Frank's side.

Even though Spurs could have gone fourth with a win in this game, such an outcome never looked likely. And the safety-first, defensive tactics deployed by Frank will have added to the growing sense of displeasure with his approach among the Spurs fanbase.

This was Frank's fifth defeat in 19 games, and he really needs to turn a corner in the league, but Spurs have some difficult fixtures ahead. After Wednesday's UEFA Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs face Fulham at home -- a must-win game now -- before facing Newcastle at St James' Park. And if Frank is still under pressure after that game, his next one is Brentford at home, which may end up being a hugely important -- and maybe decisive -- test for the under-pressure coach. -- Ogden

Eze makes history, haunts Spurs

It was probably inevitable that Eze would play a major role in the outcome here.

The 27-year-old was on the brink of joining Tottenham from Crystal Palace in the summer when he rang Arteta to check if Arsenal were interested in signing him as had been reported. Feeling an urge to re-enter the market after Kai Havertz suffered a serious hamstring injury, Arteta told Eze they would make a bid and the lifelong Arsenal fan told Palace of his preference, getting his move to Emirates Stadium.

Spurs' plans were left in tatters, and instead they signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. Missing out on Eze felt painful for Tottenham at the time and Sunday reopened that wound.

Eze's three finishes were all sublime, and Arsenal's No. 10 became the first player to score a hat trick in a North London derby since Alan Sunderland in 1978 and only the fourth all-time. It is another devastating advert for Arsenal's strength in depth, and for Spurs, a brutal reminder of what they missed out on.

By contrast, Simons started on the bench as Frank prioritized physicality from the outset, and his halftime introduction did nothing to improve Tottenham's fortunes. -- Olley

Trossard is Arsenal's unsung hero

Arsenal are stacked with attacking talent this season, especially after adding Eze, Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke to Arteta's squad, but it was the unsung Trossard who set them on their way to victory against Spurs.

The Belgium international, a £27 million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023, has always been a reliable outlet for Arteta, but he rarely starts the biggest games for the Gunners. Yet Arteta handed Trossard a start against Spurs, and his 36th-minute opener was his 10th goal contribution in all competitions, which leads the team.

The 30-year-old came close to leaving Arsenal in the summer but ended up signing a new contract after being handed a pay rise. That deal points to his importance to the team and underlined why his contribution, combined with the star players who usually get the headlines, will be crucial if Arsenal are to win the title. -- Ogden