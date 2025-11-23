Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning bicycle kick for Al Nassr in Saudi league

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a bicycle kick for Al Nassr. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Cristiano Ronaldo gave another demonstration of his enduring quality by scoring from a bicycle kick for his Saudi Arabian club on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Portugal superstar met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that was too fierce for the goalkeeper to keep out, with the goal crowning Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has just returned from international duty with Portugal, during which he was sent off against Ireland but celebrated his country qualifying for the World Cup.

If he goes, it will be a record sixth appearance in the World Cup.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.