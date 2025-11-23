Brighton's Hurzeler: Danny Welbeck has 'big chance' of going to World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes Danny Welbeck will have a "big chance" of going to the World Cup if he keeps up his current form.

Welbeck scored his seventh goal of the campaign in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Brentford at Amex Stadium.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted earlier this month that Welbeck had been "close" to a first international call-up in seven years for the recent November camp, but Hurzeler has told the 34-year-old to keep the faith.

"I had a discussion with him and an exchange about the situation," Hurzeler reflected.

England qualified for next summer's event in the Mexico, Canada and the U.S. with eight victories in as many matches during a dominant campaign.

They will find out their group opponents for the World Cup on Dec.5 at the draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

"Some decisions you can't control or can't influence, so he should really focus on the things he can influence and that's how he performs for us.

"It is not only scoring goals. For me it is how he works and how he is a leader on the pitch. I am sure if he continues doing that, he has a big chance."