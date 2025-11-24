Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid has apologized after showing a photo of the wrong player in a video tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July.

Instead of a photo of Silva, Madrid used an image of Elche player André da Silva during Madrid's general assembly on Sunday.

"There was an error in the institutional video," Madrid president Florentino Pérez said. "We apologize, it was a human error."

Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche later Sunday in the Spanish league thanks to a late goal from Jude Bellingham. The draw was enough to keep them in first place in LaLiga, one point ahead of Barcelona.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.