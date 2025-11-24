Stats: Messi first-ever to 1300 with Ronaldo on 1213; Eze scores PL's 400th; Bayern lead with 41

Open Extended Reactions

The weekend gone by witnessed a blockbuster return to club football with derbies galore. Arsenal increased their Premier League lead to six points after a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. Manchester City and Liverpool both suffered defeats, which saw Chelsea leapfrog them to second place.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid's winless run continued after a 2-2 draw away to Elche, while Barcelona's 4-0 win over Athletic saw them reduce the gap to one point. AC Milan climbed above rivals Inter to go second in the Serie A table after a 1-0 win in the Derby della Madonnina, as Roma's victory saw them open up a two point lead at the top.

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg, as RB Leipzig kept the gap to six points with a win. Marseille briefly went top of Ligue 1 with a 5-1 win away to Nice, only for PSG to reclaim their position with a 3-0 win over Le Havre.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

1

Eberechi Eze scored the first-ever Premier League hat-trick in the North London derby, and the fourth all-time after Terry Dyson for Tottenham (Aug 1961), Ted Drake (Oct 1934) and Alan Sunderland (Dec 1978) for Arsenal.

23 and 400

Eze's hat-trick was the first of his career as well as the 400th hat-trick in the history of the Premier League. He became the 23rd different player to score a hat-trick for Arsenal in the league - no other club has more.

3

Arsenal's three-goal margin of victory was the club's joint-largest over Tottenham in Premier League. Including the First Division, Arsenal's biggest win in a North London derby is a 6-0 victory in 1935.

7

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Tottenham in all competitions (6-1-0 W-D-L), the club's longest streak since 21 between 2000 and 2008.

10

Leandro Trossard leads Arsenal's goal contributions this season (10). He also scored his 49th PL goal with the opener against Spurs.

35.3

Richarlison's goal for Spurs was from a distance of 35.3 meters (38.6 yards), the farthest distance for a goal this season in the Premier League. The previous longest goal was by Dominik Szoboszlai, also against Arsenal on Aug. 31 (31.8 mts).

0.07

Tottenham's xG of 0.07 against Arsenal was the lowest recorded in the league this season. Spurs also have the second-lowest xG recorded - 0.1 against Chelsea.

12 and 2489

Newcastle ended a run of 12 games without a win against Man City in the Premier League (0-3-9 W-D-L). They had last defeated City on January 29, 2019 - a gap of 2489 days between the wins.

2 and 22

Harvey Barnes became the first Newcastle player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester City since Alan Shearer in 2003, 22 years ago.

1

Nottingham Forest won consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season. The last time they did so (March - April 2025), they won three consecutive games that included wins over Man City and Manchester United.

3+ and 60

Liverpool have lost back-to-back league games by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since April 1965 under Bill Shankly, 60 years ago. This was also the first time Liverpool lost consecutive home league matches against Forest since 1963.

3

The 0-3 defeat equalled Liverpool's worst defeat at home in the league, [0-3 vs West Ham in 2015, 4-1 vs Chelsea in 2005 and 4-1 vs Manchester City in 2021].

6/12

Liverpool became the first defending PL champions since Leicester City to lose 6 of their first 12 matches. In the PL era, only Blackburn Rovers (6) and Chelsea (7) have done so alongside Liverpool and Leicester.

4

Alexander Isak became the first Liverpool player in the club's history to lose all of his first four starts for the club.

50

Chelsea became only the second team after Aston Villa to play 50 consecutive PL matches without a player aged 30 or over in their starting XI.

909

Barcelona played their first match at the Camp Nou since May 28, 2023, 909 days ago that saw the club play 59 matches in the interim. 11 players of Barcelona's current squad had not played in the Camp Nou prior to the game against Athletic.

6

Barcelona have started the season with 6 wins at home in LALIGA for the first time since 2019-20, when they won 7.

12

Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak in LALIGA against Athletic Club to 12 matches with a 4-0 win.

8 and 64

Robert Lewandowski leads Barcelona with 8 goals in LALIGA this season, averaging a goal every 64 minutes of play.

33

Barcelona have scored in their last 33 LALIGA games, the club's best run since 2019, when they scored in 37 consecutive league games.

25

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave away possession 25 times against Elche, the worst for a Real Madrid player since Vinícius Júnior earlier this year in April (33)..

17/31

Jude Bellingham has scored 31 LALIGA goals in his career, with 17 of them being game-winning or game-tying goals (54%). Only 3 players have more such goals in the last 3 LALIGA seasons than Bellingham: Robert Lewandowski (25), Ante Budimir (22) and Alexander Sørloth (22).

3

Atletico Madrid have profited from three own-goals this season, the joint-most (alongside Fulham) in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

7 and 20

Valencia ended a run of seven games with a win in LaLiga, as Levante remained winless in the Valencia Derby at the Mestalla Stadium (0-6-14 W-D-L).

43

Bayern remained top of the Bundesliga table for the 43rd matchday in a row, tying the record in Germany's top flight that Udo Lattek's Bayern side set between March 1972 and June 1973.

0-2

Bayern made a comeback from two goals down to win for the first time since a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga (March 2021). Erling Haaland scored both of Dortmund's goals that day and Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for Bayern.

41

Bayern lead Europe's top 5 leagues with 41 goals (Barcelona is second with 36). Bayern have scored 5+ goals thrice in the Bundesliga this season, only Marseille have done so in Europe's Top 5 Leagues.

100

Massimiliano Allegri brought up his 100th victory with AC Milan (all competitions) - joining Carlo Ancelotti, Nereo Rocco, Fabio Capello, Stefano Pioli, Nils Liedholm, and Arrigo Sacchi.

5

Matias Soule of AS Roma has scored the most goals from outside the box in Europe's Top 5 leagues this calendar year.

3

Luciano Spalletti has drawn three of his first four games with Juventus, becoming only the second manager to do so after Sandro Puppo (1955).

10 and 31

Mason Greenwood became the first Ligue 1 player to reach 10 goals this season. His tally of 31 Ligue 1 goals in his 2 seasons in France are eight more than any other player in the span. The only players with more goals in Europe's top 5 leagues since the start of the 2024-25 season are Kylian Mbappé (44), Harry Kane (39), Erling Haaland (36), Robert Lewandowski (34) and Mo Salah (33).

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were involved with goals in their respective matches. Ronaldo scored an incredible overhead kick in Al Nassr's late win while Messi scored and provided three assists in Inter Miami's playoff win.

1300

Lionel Messi became the first player in football history to make 1300 goal contributions (896 goals and 404 assists).

1213 and 954

Cristiano Ronaldo brought up his 1213th goal contribution of his career in Al Nassr's win. It was also the 954th goal of his career.

163

Messi (1135 games) reached the 1300 G/A mark having played 163 fewer games than Ronaldo (1298). He averages 1.145 goal contributions every match, to Ronaldo's 0.934.

12

Lionel Messi's 12 goal contributions set an record in a single MLS postseason, breaking a record set in 1999 by Ante Razov (10).

51

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the 90th minute or later of a match (including extra time) for the 51st time in his career.

