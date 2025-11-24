Lionel Messi scores one goal and sets up three more to power Inter Miami to the Eastern Conference finals with a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati. (2:18)

CINCINNATI -- Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano praised Luis Suárez for his reaction to being used a subsitute for the Eastern Conference semifinal win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday night, saying it was not an easy call to leave him out of the starting XI.

Inter Miami triumphed 4-0 over Cincinnati with Mateo Silvetti starting in the attack over Suárez, a formation he first tested in the final game of the Round One series against Nashville when the Uruguay forward was unavailable due to a one-game suspension.

"I don't like to single out individual players, especially on a night like this where I think ultimately the team is the one that comes out stronger, the team as a whole, and when I talk about the team, I'm talking about all the players, not just the 11 who started," Mascherano said after the game. "Clearly, for me, it's not an easy decision when you have to take off a player like Luis, with his track record, with the importance he has for the team and the club. But I also have to say that it's admirable how he handled the decision because we talked about it during the week, he understood, he helped his teammates, he trained in the best way, he was always supportive.

"He has shown the greatness he possesses as a player and as a person because we know that many times when you have to make these decisions, it can be difficult for the other person to understand, and the truth is that he has been a clear example of his commitment to what he wants for the team, for the group, and he has sent a great message to his teammates above all."

Suárez came off the bench in the 76th minute, replacing Tadeo Allende, who had two goals on the night. Suárez's replacement Silvetti also scored, while Lionel Messi had a goal and three assists.

Mascherano credited all players on the roster for the victory, as the team clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference final for the first time in club history.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the team played as expected against Cincinnati by walking away with a dominant triumph and a clean sheet. Mas added he thinks the team is on the right track to win the franchise's first MLS Cup.

"What they did today is what we expect. They took care of business," Mas said. "Tough to always go away. Cincinnati is a great team. Our team is peaking at the right time. I think if you look at, know how we performed against Nashville, our performance tonight, you know the fact that we have probably our best 11 out there with no injuries. They've had the ability to train, so we're peaking at the right time."

Messi continued his torrid form in the playoffs and with his goal and three assists on Sunday became the leader in goal contributions for a single postseason in MLS history with 12 (six goals, six assists), passing the record of 10 set by Ante Razov with the Chicago Fire in 1999.

Inter Miami will now face the winner of the Eastern Conference semifinal between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC.