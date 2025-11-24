Antoine Semenyo reminds Mohammed Kudus of the Spurs vs. Bournemouth score with the pair away on international duty for Ghana. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are hoping they can lure AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo to Old Trafford, while Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Van Dijk: Players need to fix 'mess' of a season

- Real Madrid convinced of 'winning Super League battle'

- O'Neill begs for Celtic unity after 'sack the board' chants

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is one of the most wanted players in the Premier League. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is being weighed up by Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are said to be "very interested" in landing the 25-year-old, and they would be willing to offer him his preferred No. 24 squad number should he choose to make the switch to Old Trafford. That number is currently assigned to goalkeeper André Onana, who is spending the season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor. Semenyo has registered six goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season. That form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also recently linked with interest in securing his signature. The Ghana international reportedly has a £60 million release clause that becomes active in January.

- Negotiations are continuing between Bayern Munich and center-back Dayot Upamecano regarding a new contract amid interest from multiple clubs in Europe, according to Bild. Chelsea are believed to be one of the latest teams keeping tabs on his situation, while Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Internazionale are also keen. The Bundesliga champions are expected to explore an approach for either Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck or Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi should they fail to agree to new terms with Upamecano.

- Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García is being tracked by Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Football Insider. Both Premier League sides are reported to have made contact regarding a potential loan move for the 21-year-old, who has made 10 first team appearances across all competitions so far this season. Los Blancos are yet to make a decision on whether they'd be willing to part ways with him amid concerns that he could be needed for extra attacking depth.

- It could be difficult for Inter Milan to secure a deal to sign Roma midfielder Manu Koné, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 24-year-old France international is considered an important player by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, and the Giallorossi have no plans to let him leave the Stadio Olimpico. The Nerazurri have been linked with interest in Koné for sometime, but it looks as though they could be forced to move on to other options in January, with Roma top of the Serie A table.

- An offer worth £25 million will be required for Liverpool to land AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, Football Insider reports. It is reported that the Premier League champions are one of the sides considering a move in January for the 19-year-old, but they could face competition from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. Netherlands U21 international Smit has directly contributed to four goals in 12 Eredivisie matches this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:12 Are Manchester United getting smarter with their transfer deals? Mark Ogden explains why there's optimism around Manchester United's transfer strategy after turning down the chance to sign Chelsea's Roméo Lavia.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool aren't looking to move on from manager Arne Slot despite the club's recent run of form. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona are interested in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. (CaughtOffside)

- Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay. (CaughtOffside)

- Newcastle are preparing to sign a striker in January, with DR Congo international Yoane Wissa expected to go to the Africa Cup of Nations. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United want to offer midfielder Casemiro a new contract on a reduced salary. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Multiple clubs including Fiorentina and Real Betis are keen on Botafogo defender David Ricardo, and they could make an offer in the region of €8m soon. (Ekrem Konur)

- Everton have no plans to part ways with midfielder James Garner in January despite interest from Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider)

- Bundesliga sides are considering a move for Verona right-back Rafik Belghali. (Nicolò Schira)

- Several Premier League teams are keeping tabs on 17-year-old Swansea City youth midfielder Harlan Perry. (Rudy Galetti)