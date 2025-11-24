Ex-Inter Milan defender, Belgium international retires at just 26

Open Extended Reactions

Former Belgium international Zinho Vanheusden has announced his retirement from football at the age of just 26 after persistent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Vanheusden began his senior career at Inter Milan but never went on to make a senior appearance for the Serie A side instead enjoying loan spells at Standard Liège, Genoa, AZ Alkmaar and K.V. Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League before finishing his career at Marbella FC in Spain.

He spent seven years at Standard Liège's academy before joining Inter as a highly-rated youth prospect in 2015.

But, after repeated injuries and a remarkable third ACL injury, Vanheusden has called time on a career that saw him make one appearance for his country in a friendly against Ivory Coast in 2020.

Zinho Vanheusden ended his career with spells at KV Mechelen and Marbella. Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP

He was able to make just seven appearances at Marbella before officially ending his career.

"Today I am making a decision I never thought I would have to make at this age," Vanheusden said on Instagram.

"After 22 years of soccer -- from my fourth year until now -- my life as a professional soccer player is coming to an end.

"Football made me who I am today. It gave me a life I never dared to dream of as a child ... The last few years were tough. Much heavier than I ever seemed. Injuries, operations, injections, medication... I gave everything to go back, but it got harder every time.

"I was constantly searching for my level, overplayed through pain too often and lived after every workout or game uncertain about how my body would react the next day. I kept fighting to be the player I wanted to be, but every time a new fight came.

"In my heart I will always wanna be a footballer, but my body has been saying enough for a while now. And that's why -- out of respect for myself, for my health and for my responsibility as a father -- I am making this decision.

"Football stops for me as a player, but it will always live on in my heart. It will forever be a part of who I am and will become. Thank you for these 22 years. With sadness, but mostly with a lot of pride, I look back at what I was able to experience."