Ex-Man United winger Antony sees red for kicking opponent and apologises to fans

Open Extended Reactions

Real Betis winger Antony has apologised to his club fans after being sent off for accidentally kicking a rival in the face in Sunday's league draw against Girona.

With the score at 1-1 in the 87th minute, Antony attempted to control a ball inside Girona's area with an overhead kick but the former Manchester United player's boot missed the ball and struck the face of rival Joel Roca.

After a VAR review, referee Iosu Galech Apezteguía overturned the initial yellow card shown to Antony to a straight red card.

Antony made apologetic gestures towards the Betis fans as he left the pitch.

Betis held on for the draw but the sending off will see the Brazil international miss Sunday's league derby at Sevilla.

Antony was sent off during Real Betis' clash with Girona. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images.

Antony, 25, wrote on Instagram: "Very sad about the red card. All I wanted was to help my team win.

"A completely unintentional move...sorry to all the fans that have always supported me."

Antony has scored six goals in 12 appearances across all competitions since joining Betis on a permanent transfer from Man. Utd in September.

- Antony: Rudeness, lack of respect from Man United during exit

- Real Betis to launch Antony neck tattoo clothing line

The Brazilian impressed while on loan at Betis in the second half of last season and has become a regular in Manuel Pellegrini's starting XI.

Betis, who are fifth in LaLiga, host Utrecht in the Europa League on Thursday before this weekend's derby at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.