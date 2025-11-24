Gabriel trolls Richarlison in long-running saga after Arsenal beat Tottenham

Ale Moreno and Steve Nicol talk about how Arsenal's squad depth has contributed to their current success. (1:12)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães was forced to miss Sunday's thumping north London derby victory, but that did not stop him from trolling Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Gabriel and Richarlison, teammates with the Brazil national team, were involved in a social media back-and-forth last summer.

The Arsenal defender, out with a thigh injury, missed Sunday's 4-1 derby win -- which saw Richarlison sublimly chip goalkeeper David Raya while Eberechi Eze scored a hat trick.

However, he still managed to poke fun at his Spurs counterpart, tagging him in a post that showed Gabriel in Eze's shirt and with the Player of the Match trophy -- mimicking Richarlison's post when he won man of the match when the two sides faced each other in a preseason friendly.

Arsenal fans, just like Gabriel's post, undoubtedly left the Emirates Stadium with the bragging rights after Eze, who had been on the verge of joining Tottenham in the summer before Arsenal landed his signature, scored the the first hat trick in the derby for 47 years.

Richarlison scored an incredible consolation goal but otherwise could not overcome Arsenal's imperious defence. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Things happen for a reason," Arteta said after Eze's hat trick. "After international duty [with England], he had two days off, and after one day he wanted to train, and he wanted to improve, and he wanted to do extra practice and he was asking me questions about this and that.

"When a player has such a talent, and his desire is at that level, then these things happen. And he fully deserves it. I'm so happy for him, because since the day that he came, he brought something else to the team.

"So it's a joy, it's an aura that this team needed and hopefully it will give him a lot of confidence to him and the team, that at any moment he can win us a game. That's the ability that he has and he certainly needs to fulfil that talent."