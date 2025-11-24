Robert Lewandowski speaks about his chemistry with Marcus Rashford after Barcelona's 4-2 win over Celta de Vigo. (0:46)

Marcus Rashford has recovered from flu in time to return to England this week for Barcelona's Champions League fixture in London against Chelsea.

Rashford, 28, missed Barça's return to Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday -- a 4-0 win over Athletic Club in LaLiga -- after being unable to train in the days leading up to the game.

However, he was back working with his teammates on Sunday and Monday and will be part of Hansi Flick's squad at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford is set to face Chelsea with Barcelona. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The on-loan Manchester United forward has dazzled in Europe for Barça this season, scoring four goals, including two away at Newcastle United, and providing one assist in four appearances.

In total, he has netted six times and set up eight goals in 16 outings in all competitions for the Spanish champions.

His return hands Flick a selection problem as the German coach finally recovers some key players from injury.

Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal started as the front three against Athletic, with Raphinha returning as a second half substitute after a two-month injury layoff.

With Rashford back in the mix, Flick now has five players for just three positions, although he has also used Raphinha as an attacking midfielder at times.

Goalkeeper Joan García also returned at the weekend following a two-month absence, helping Barça keep a first clean sheet since September, but Pedri, Gavi and Marc André ter Stegen remain absent.

Pedri could return at the weekend when Alavés visit Camp Nou, but Gavi and Ter Stegen are not due back any time soon.

Tuesday's trip to London offers Barça the chance to bounce back from a disappointing 3-3 draw away at Club Brugge in the Champions League last time out.

Like Chelsea, they currently have seven points from their four games, leaving them 11th in the standings, and a victory this week would move them a step closer to their goal of claiming a place in the top eight.

Barcelona close to new Eric Garcia contract

Meanwhile, Barça are also close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Eric García, various sources have told ESPN.

García's current deal expires next summer, but positive talks have taken place in recent weeks and an agreement is imminent.

The former Manchester City defender has developed into a key player under Hansi Flick this season, performing well as a central defender, a right-back and even as a holding midfielder.

García will become the latest in a long line of what sources call "strategic" renewals, following on from the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, with sporting director Deco's next decision now focused on Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen.

Once García renews, they will be the only permanent members of the current squad whose terms expire in 2026.