Jenni Hermoso's Tigres win Mexican league title: 'Third time's the charm'

Spain international Jenni Hermoso achieved her dream of winning a title in Mexico, helping Tigres Femenil to the 2025 Apertura trophy on Sunday.

Tigres Femenil edged America 1-0 to take the tie 4-3 on aggregate win to clinch the 2025 Apertura tournament.

Hermoso, 35, the victim of the 'Rubiales kiss scandal' that rocked Spanish football after the country's 2023 World Cup triumph, had previously lost Liga MX finals with Tigres and her former club, Pachuca.

"Third time's the charm, and you have no idea how happy this trophy makes me," the former Barcelona star said after Sunday's game.

"Honestly, it's one of the most significant [trophies], because being so far from your country, so far from your family, spending so much time alone ... I said I wasn't going to leave Mexico, which doesn't mean I'm going to leave, but I wasn't going to leave Mexico without winning a trophy, and today I leave satisfied."

Jenni Hermoso won the Mexican league title at her third attempt on Sunday. Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images

Tigres posted a photograph of Hermoso kissing the trophy on Instagram and wrote: "The World Champion is now also the Champion of Mexico!"

Hermoso, who is Spain's all-time top scorer, will have to put the title celebrations on hold as she travels to Madrid on Monday to join the national team.

Spain take on Germany in the upcoming Nations League two-legged final, with the opening game played on Friday in Kaiserslautern and the decisive tie on Dec. 2 in Madrid.

Hermoso played a key role for Spain when they won the World Cup in 2023 but in the post-game celebrations on the field, she was subjected to an unsolicited kiss from former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales was found guilty by a Spanish court earlier this year of sexually assaulting Hermoso.

Hermoso recently returned to the national team after not featuring since 2024 for what the coach had called "technical reasons."