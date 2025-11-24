Rangers make double sacking as CEO and sporting director depart

Open Extended Reactions

Rangers have sacked chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

The pair have been the target of intense supporter anger after a disastrous start to the season in which Rangers won just one of their first eight league games and suffered seven consecutive European defeats following a much-criticised summer recruitment drive.

Although domestic form has improved since Danny Röhl replaced Russell Martin as manager last month, Rangers' American owners have acted decisively to dispose of both Stewart and Thelwell as they try to get the club back on track.

Having had time to assess the landscape at Ibrox since their summer takeover, chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Parag Marathe are now leading the search for new incumbents "that align with the vision for the next chapter."

From left to right, chief executive Patrick Stewart, chairman Andrew Cavenagh, manager Danny Rohl and director of football Kevin Thelwell. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell are leaving Rangers Football Club," Cavenagh said on Monday.

"Responsible change is measured and steady. Our first priority has been to improve the sporting performance, and that led to our decision to part ways with Russell Martin and bring in Danny Röhl.

"Danny has now started the process of improving the on-pitch performance, and that has given us the chance to focus on other parts of the club.

"Patrick and Kev are both skilled executives and have delivered a lot for the club in their time with it. We've now had six months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club's needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kev [Thelwell] a bit more.

"Simply put, when we think about what we need in both CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kev are.

"We want people that align with the vision for the next chapter. I will not throw dirt on either of them. I think very highly of them both on personal and professional levels. It's just the reality that the club needs different things today than it did six months ago.

"We've already started the hiring process and hope to have appointments soon, but we will prioritise quality and fit over speed.

"I want to reassure our supporters that Danny will continue to have all the support that he needs. In the interim, Fraser Thornton, our director, will be assuming the duties as acting CEO.

"Change like this is always painful, especially when it involves people we care about. But at the same time, we're very excited about this opportunity to bring in fresh leadership to this great club. We appreciate everyone's continue support."

Stewart has held his role at Rangers for exactly a year, while Thelwell's appointment in April was sanctioned by the American owners shortly before their takeover was completed.

Thelwell's short spell at Ibrox is largely defined by the decision to appoint Martin, who proved to be Rangers' shortest-serving permanent manager in history when he was sacked in October after just 17 games in charge.