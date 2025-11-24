Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said Cole Palmer could return to action sooner than expected but still expects the playmaker to miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Palmer was nearing full fitness after picking up a groin injury in September only to last week fracture his toe in a bizarre accident at home.

The 23-year-old was then ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona and Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge but Maresca was upbeat about Palmer's prognosis after the club created a specially-adapted boot for his left foot to aid recovery.

"We don't know when, but for sure it will be soon," Maresca told a news conference on Monday. "He's already on the pitch, he's already touching the ball and the feeling is good.

"We are here for tomorrow's game that is Champions League and then after that we start to think about Arsenal."

Pushed on whether he Palmer could play against the Gunners, Maresca replied: "I don't think so at the moment."

One of the players pushing to feature against Barcelona in Palmer's absence is Estêvão.

The Brazil teenager has drawn comparisons with Spain winger Lamine Yamal after a promising start to his career at Chelsea but Maresca sought to play down any likeness.

"He is going to be an important player for sure for this club, no doubt," Maresca said.

"The most important thing for Estêvão is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club.

"Estevao is already playing a high level, in the starting eleven already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him.

"Now, for me, it's more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estêvão, Lamine Yamal, Pedri -- this is the beauty of the football. We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well."