Jamie Vardy lined up for Serie A side Cremonese on Sunday sporting his wife's name on the back of his jersey.

The newly-promoted Italian sided lost 3-1 to Roma, a result which leaves them in 11th place.

Vardy, however, did not take to the pitch with his own name above his No. 10 as usual, instead having his wife Becky's name printed on the kit.

Cremonese were one of a number of Serie A sides that were honouring International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Vardy's gesture was part of an initiative called A Red to Violence, a movement aimed at ending domestic abuse.

Cremonese were joined by other Serie A teams in honouring the initiative, with players replacing their own surnames with the names of women that they love.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have been married for 11 years.

Serie A players will also wear a dash of red paint on their faces during games to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Vardy, 38, played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's defeat -- a game which saw on-loan Brighton striker Evan Ferguson score his first goal for Roma.

Since swapping Leicester -- where Vardy won a Premier League title -- for Italy, Vardy has scored twice in eight Serie A appearances this season.