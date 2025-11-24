Pep Guardiola reveals what he said to Bruno Guimarães after Man City's loss to Newcastle. (0:41)

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is "embarrassed and ashamed" after his interaction with a television cameraman in the aftermath of Manchester City's defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Guardiola was involved in what looked like an angry confrontation with a cameraman on the pitch at St James' Park.

He was also caught having animated conversations with both referee Samuel Barrott and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães following City's 2-1 defeat.

Asked specifically about what he said to the cameraman at a news conference on Monday, Guardiola revealed he has apologised for his role in the dispute.

"I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it," Guardiola said.

"I don't like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman.

Pep Guardiola confronted a cameraman after City's defeat to Newcastle. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"I am who I am. After 1,000 games I'm not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. It's not about that. What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that's for sure. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."

During a prickly news conference ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guardiola also aimed a veiled dig at Claudio Echeverri's agent.

The Argentinian is on loan from City at Leverkusen, but has struggled for game time since his move to the Bundesliga.

City would have preferred Echeverri to join Girona -- a club under the City Football Group umbrella -- and Guardiola hinted that he's not thrilled that the 19-year-old has ended up in Germany.

"Always, I would love that players play a lot of minutes, the intention is always there," Guardiola said when asked about Echeverri's situation.

"We have an incredible appreciation about him as a football player. I am sure, pretty sure, his agent will know everything."

Asked whether Echeverri could return to City in January, Guardiola replied: "It is a question for his beautiful agent."