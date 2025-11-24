Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Since he made his professional debut with Johor Darul Ta'zim in 2020, Arif Aiman has wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in Asian football.

Even when surrounded by a plethora of glamorous import signings, Arif has often emerged as JDT's main man -- playing a pivotal role in his team's past four consecutive Malaysia Super League titles, along with two last-16 appearances in the past three editions of the AFC Champions League Elite -- Asia's premier club competition.

Again this term, the 23-year-old has been an influential figure behind his side's high-flying ways on the continental front as they currently sit second in the East region of the ACL Elite.

However, an injury sustained while on international duty with Malaysia last week means that Arif will be sidelined for a considerable amount of time -- including Tuesday's visit to Melbourne City.

And while JDT have no shortage of stellar names waiting in the wings, coach Xisco Muñoz concedes that the void is a huge one to fill.

"I think everybody is sad about Arif," Xisco said, when asked by ESPN about the challenge he faces in replacing his talismanic forward.

"Not only me, not only our players. Because Arif is one of the best players in Asia, and I think everybody is sad because everybody always wants to watch the best players.

"We will give one of the forwards [the opportunity] and, for sure, whoever plays in place of Arif will give 100%.

"But [Arif] is one of the best players in Asia, and it is only normal that it will be difficult to replace him."

In JDT's most-recent pair of ACL Elite outings, where they claimed crucial back-to-back wins after picking up a solitary point from their opening two games, Arif weighed in with three assists to inspire triumphs over Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua.

His absence will be even more sorely felt considering the challenge that awaits the Southern Tigers on Tuesday.

Although A-League teams haven't had much joy in the ACL Elite in recent times, City are currently on course to be the first from Australia to reach the knockout round since 2021.

Like JDT, they have also bounced back well with two consecutive victories after a winless start to the campaign.

With the Southern Tigers once again looking like they will not be stopped in their charge to a 12th MSL crown in a row, it is on the continental front where they will be extra keen to have an impact.

"Being in the Champions League is not easy," said JDT defender Shahrul Saad.

"Every team is strong and they have more experience [than us]. But it's good for JDT to have this kind of big challenge -- to push ourselves to give a performance.

"The most important thing is to rise and go forward in the Champions League."