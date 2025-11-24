Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr continued their flawless start to the Saudi Pro League season by racking up an impressive 4-1 win over Al Khaleej on Sunday, a resounding result in which Cristiano Ronaldo and several of the club's other marquee signings scored goals.

With João Félix and Sadio Mané already on the score sheet, Ronaldo capped off the victory in the 96th minute in flamboyant fashion. Defying the years and the creaking joints, the 40-year-old superstar took to the air and unleashed a fantastic overhead kick to flesh out the rout.

Al Khaleej goalkeeper Anthony Moris actually appeared to get two hands on Ronaldo's effort, but even that wasn't enough to prevent the ball from hitting the back of the net.

- Cristiano Ronaldo goal tracker: Road to 1,000 career goals

- McTominay joins Ronaldo, Rooney among best overhead kicks ever

- How Mbappé's Real Madrid start compares to legends like Ronaldo

The acrobatic effort, the 954th goal of Ronaldo's career to date, ensured that Al Nassr have now won all nine of their opening league fixtures to go four points clear at the top of the table.

It was also, by our count, the fourth spectacular overhead kick in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's vast back catalogue of goals. Here's how it ranks alongside the other entries in his grand pantheon of similarly acrobatic strikes.

Honorable mention

CityFiles/WireImage

One effort that might well have been top of the chart, had it not been disallowed, came for Portugal in a Euro 2008 qualifier against Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, 2006. Ronaldo flicked the ball over his own shoulder before rattling a bicycle kick in off the underside of the bar. However, as this was in the days before any goal-line technology was available to assist, let alone VAR, the officials somehow failed to see the ball had clearly crossed the line. Ronaldo scored two of his side's goals in the 3-0 win in Porto, but was denied a memorable hat trick.

4. Portugal vs. Faroe Islands (Aug. 31 2017)

Not technically an "overhead" kick, due to the diagonal orientation of Ronaldo's body as he executes it. But, nevertheless, the Portugal forward left terra firma to connect with this exquisite scissor kick and open the scoring roughly two minutes into a 5-1 drubbing of the Faroes in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

3. Portugal vs. Poland (Nov. 15, 2024)