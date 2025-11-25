Open Extended Reactions

The conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs are in the books, and only four teams remain in the quest for the title. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are now the team to beat after steamrolling FC Cincinnati, New York City FC took down the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union, Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps snuck past Son Heung-Min and LAFC in a shootout, and the Western Conference No. 1 San Diego FC eked past Minnesota United FC..

What stood out from a surprising round of action? ESPN turned to Cesar Hernandez and Joseph Lowery to sum up the best and worst of the conference semifinals.

Talk of the round

MLS Cup goes through Miami

Up to this point, the playoffs have confirmed what so many of us predicted in our postseason brackets: the road to MLS Cup goes through Miami (or, if you want to be precise, Fort Lauderdale).

Thanks to Inter Miami's sensational 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati and New York City FC's upset victory over the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park, Miami secured homefield advantage in the Eastern Conference final. If it ends up winning the East, which looks exceedingly likely despite NYCFC's resolute showing on Saturday evening, it will host MLS Cup against whoever comes out of the Western Conference.

Of course, Miami didn't even need hosting privileges to dominate Cincinnati in the conference semis, putting together one of the best performances of any MLS team this season. Messi & Co. controlled the match from the opening whistle. In a sharp contrast to their embarrassing failure at the first hurdle in last year's postseason, Miami's stock has only risen in the playoffs this time around -- Javier Mascherano's team is playing at its best.

And for the other three playoff teams still standing? You've got to beat Inter Miami in their building to lift MLS Cup. -- Lowery

West favorites sneak into conference final

By just the narrowest of margins, No. 1 San Diego FC and No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps are through to the Western Conference final.

On Monday in San Diego, the California club had to patiently wait 72 minutes before league MVP finalist Anders Dreyer rocketed a game winner past Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The shot, which marked the only attempt on target for SDFC, highlighted just how difficult Minnesota had made it with its pragmatic and defensive-minded style of play.

As for Vancouver, its playoff match against LAFC was even more tense in front of a crowd of more than 53,000 at BC Place. Up 2-0 at halftime, the Whitecaps collapsed after dramatic goals from Son in the 60th and 95th minutes, thereby sending the knockout-round clash into extra time. Following two scoreless halves, Vancouver then took back the plaudits with a thrilling shootout that ended 4-3 in their favor after Mathías Laborda's game winner.

The favorites have gone through in the West, but it wasn't easy or straightforward. Let's see what happens next when they face each other this Saturday. -- Hernandez

MVP of the round

Lionel Messi | Inter Miami

Let's recap what Messi has been up to since he spearheaded Inter Miami's opening-round playoff victory over Nashville SC, shall we?

He jetted off to Barcelona to make a surprise trip to the Camp Nou, met up with the Argentina national team, bagged a goal and an assist in a friendly away to Angola, and then worked his way back to the U.S. ahead of Inter Miami's Eastern Conference semifinal clash with FC Cincinnati.

Now, one might think that Messi would be at something less than his best after a globe-trotting international break. As his absurd outing on Saturday indicated, nothing could be further from the truth.

Messi scored Miami's opening goal and assisted his team's next three goals in a brilliant 4-0 win. With his ruthlessly efficient off-ball movement, precise finishing and devastating through balls, the No. 10 flashed some of his best skills across the 90 minutes. Even more impressive, he has notched 20 goal contributions in his past seven games for Inter Miami, good for a goal or an assist every 32 minutes.

Messi is downright unplayable right now. Just ask FC Cincinnati. -- Lowery

Anders Dreyer | San Diego FC

"A lot, we're in the final now," said Dreyer post-game to Apple TV about what his game winner meant to him. "It wasn't pretty today, we know against Minnesota it's difficult."

Face to face with the Loons' stout defensive line, San Diego's leading goal scorer knew he had to do something special to open up the scoresheet. Proactive with a handful of key passes throughout the match, Dreyer then had a chance to take charge after striker Corey Baird backheeled a pass to him.

"Hit it as hard as possible," thought the Denmark international that perfectly timed his run-up before punting the ball past St. Clair.

For San Diego fans, the moment was nothing new from the winger. Even with Mexico superstar Hirving Lozano on the roster, Dreyer is the true marquee talent and someone who has earned the most boisterous cheers at Snapdragon Stadium thanks to his lengthy list of goal contributions.

When San Diego needed a hero, there was no question about who would be the one to save them. -- Hernandez

Moment of the round

Mascherano goes without Suárez

When Inter Miami's lineup was announced before their battle with Cincinnati on Saturday, there was one notable name missing: Luis Suárez.

Even with Suárez available after serving a one-game suspension for violent conduct, Mascherano left him on the bench to begin the most important game of Miami's season thus far. In doing so, the first-time club coach proved that he was more than just an ego massager. No, Mascherano, a former teammate of Suárez's, showed a willingness to make a difficult personal choice for the sake of the team. Needless to say, it paid off.

With an eye toward maintaining the same intense press that helped Miami to victory against Nashville, Mascherano kept 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti (19 years younger than Suarez) as the left-sided member of his front three.

"The best way to play tonight is going against them, trying to press them as high as possible," Mascherano said before the 4-0 win.

Thanks to that pressure and plenty of sloppy play out of the back from Cincinnati, Inter Miami began the game on the front foot, used their press to help score the opener, and never looked back. From the coach to the players, this Miami team is hitting all the right buttons. -- Lowery

A shootout of superstars

Son hitting the woodwork to kick things off, Vancouver's Édier Ocampo giving Los Angeles hope after being denied by Hugo Lloris, and then Laborda sending the Canadian home crowd into a frenzy with his game-winning effort: what more could you want from a penalty shootout?

"I don't have any words," said United States international and Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter post-game to Apple TV after the victory.

There's nothing as heartbreaking or euphoric as a shootout in soccer, and Saturday's penalties are another example in a growing list in this season's playoffs.

Could we see more going forward? Inter Miami are the only team left in the final four that have yet to go through a shootout in the 2025 postseason. If NYCFC keep things compact defensively, we could see Messi & Co. needing penalties to go through. -- Hernandez