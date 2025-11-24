Open Extended Reactions

FIFA agreed to more Saudi Arabia investment on Monday by announcing up to $1 billion in Saudi-backed stadium-financing loans for developing countries.

The Saudi Fund for Development and FIFA said the subsidized loans would be offered to member football associations to build or revamp stadiums.

Saudi Arabia will host the men's World Cup for the first time in 2034.

FIFA has also signed Saudi state oil company Aramco to be a 2026 World Cup sponsor.

Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup in 2034. Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the agreement "a crucial step in ensuring our FIFA Member Associations have the facilities to make football truly global."

In a news release, FIFA said the deal "underscores a shared commitment to support developing nations in strengthening their sports ecosystems as part of broader efforts to advance social and economic development."

In a ceremony held Monday in Zurich to mark the pact, Infantino said: "Developing and building infrastructure is extremely, extremely important. And at the outset, I would like to thank and put on record my thanks to the Saudi Fund for Development, its CEO, the entire team, for having made this partnership possible."

Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO, of the Saudi Fund for Development said: "We at SFD believe in the power of sports to change lives. We are combining our strengths -- SFD's development finance and FIFA's technical experts -- not only to build venues but also to create lasting legacies. We are investing in the infrastructure that will unlock human potential, generate jobs, empower young people and strengthen communities for generations to come."

Saudi Arabia's PIF has also funded the LIV Golf project as well as sponsoring and hosting marquee boxing events.

FIFA announced a global broadcast deal for the Club World Cup with streaming service DAZN in December of 2024, two days before confirming Saudi Arabia as host of the men's 2034 World Cup.

A widely speculated Saudi investment in DAZN, reported to be around $1B, was confirmed several weeks later.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.